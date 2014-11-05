Nov 5 Emed Mining Public Ltd

* Rio Tinto copper project restart and permitting update

* Company still expects to receive final permitting before end of year

* All activities at site are advancing at normal pace with goal of starting wet plant commissioning during Q3 of 2015

* Junta De Andalucía granted 3 month regulatory extension to approve mining permit for Rio Tinto Copper Project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: