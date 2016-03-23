BRIEF-Oxley Holdings announces pricing of notes due 2021
* 2021 notes will bear interest at a fixed rate of 6.375 per cent. Per annum and will mature on 21 april 2021.
March 22 Emerald Oil Inc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Tuesday, a month after the oil explorer and producer warned that it could go bankrupt as it remained in default with creditors.
The Denver, Colorado-based company joins a string of energy-related firms to seek court protection from creditors after oil prices plummeted since mid-2014. (1.usa.gov/1VCvE3S)
Emerald listed assets in the range of $10 million to $50 million, and liabilities of between $100 million and $500 million.
The case is in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, Case No: 16-10704. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
