HOUSTON Nov 4 Emerald Oil Inc, a tiny
producer in North Dakota's Bakken oil field, on Tuesday became
one of the first companies to say it could take a drilling rig
out of service because of plunging crude prices.
The company, which expects to produce a modest 4,300 barrels
of oil equivalent per day in the fourth quarter, is currently
working with three rigs in the Bakken, where the rise of
hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling have turned North
Dakota into the top U.S. oil producing state after Texas.
The contract for one of Emerald's rigs expires in the first
quarter and the company may not renew it.
"We have to respond to large changes in the price of crude
oil," Chief Executive McAndrew Rudisill told investors on a
conference call. "We will make a decision in the middle of March
2015 on whether or not to lay down the third rig."
He said the company's decision would be driven largely by
what is happening with U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate
crude.
WTI traded in the futures market at $79 a barrel on Tuesday
and, because Bakken normally sells about $10 per barrel cheaper
than WTI, analysts have said some small producers will face
pressure from investors to curb spending.
Oil prices that have slid 25 percent since June have already
punished shale oil producers. Emerald's shares have lost 65
percent this year to $2.66 each.
Breakeven prices to drill and transport oil range from $50
to $75 per barrel in the Eagle Ford in south Texas, $60 to $80
per barrel in North Dakota's Bakken, and $65 to $80 per barrel
in the Wolfcamp Shale in Texas' Permian Basin, according to
consultants at Wood Mackenzie.
On Monday, Hercules Offshore Inc said sinking crude
prices prompted it to cut 15 percent of its jobs and remove four
drilling rigs from its fleet in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.
(Reporting By Terry Wade; editing by Andrew Hay)