LONDON Feb 1 Emerald Investment Partners said on Wednesday it is not planning to make a takeover offer for Punch Taverns, reversing course and leaving Heineken unrivaled in its bid to buy and break up the company.

Emerald, the investment firm of Punch founder Alan McIntosh, made an approach to Punch late last year, around the same time brewer Heineken, and investment partner Patron Capital, agreed a deal for Punch. (Reporting by Martinne Geller, editing by Louise Heavens)