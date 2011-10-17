Oct 17 Emerge Oil & Gas Inc cut its 2011 production forecast hurt by wet weather conditions and depleting resources, and it expects to drill fewer than expected wells this year.

Emerge now expects production to average 5,600-5,700 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) for 2011, compared with 7,700-8,000 boe/d the company had forecast in January.

The company expects to drill 40-43 heavy oil wells during 2011, compared to a planned 65-70 wells earlier.

The oil and gas company expects third-quarter output to average 5,400-5,500 boe/d, while it continues to expect total capital expenditures of C$70-C$75 million for 2011.

The company's 2011 exit target is 9-12 percent short of last year.