Nov 23 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Emergent BioSolutions Inc's anthrax vaccine to prevent suspected or confirmed exposure to the bacterium that causes the disease.

The FDA approved the drug, BioThrax, for use in patients who are between 18-65 years of age, in conjunction with recommended antibiotic treatment. (1.usa.gov/1OcqiJE)

BioThrax was first approved by the FDA in 1970 for the prevention of anthrax disease in persons, who are at high risk of exposure. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)