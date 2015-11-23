(Adds details, shares)
Nov 23 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
approved to expand the use of Emergent BioSolutions Inc's
anthrax vaccine to prevent suspected or confirmed
exposure to the bacterium that causes the disease.
The FDA approved the vaccine, BioThrax, for use in patients
who are between 18-65 years of age in conjunction with
BioThrax was initially approved by the FDA in 1970 for the
prevention of anthrax disease in persons at high risk of
exposure. It is the only FDA-licensed vaccine for the disease.
The U.S. health regulator also approved the company's
treatment for inhaled anthrax, Anthrasil, in March.
Anthrax disease, especially in the inhaled form, is often
fatal if not promptly treated. Anthrax, which has been used as a
weapon for nearly a century, is still considered as one of the
most likely agents to be used in biological warfare.
Anthrax can be found naturally in soil and affects domestic
and wild animals. People get sick if they come in contact with
infected animals or contaminated animal products.
