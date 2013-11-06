LONDON Nov 6 Russian and Turkish government
bonds in rouble and lira will join a global debt index run by
Barclays from next March, potentially generating investment
flows of $2-$3 billion for each market, the bank said.
Bonds from 70 countries, denominated in 22 currencies, are
currently included in the Barclays Global Aggregate Index.
Barclays said late on Tuesday that Turkish and Russian bonds
would officially enter the index on March 31 with a weighting of
0.14 percent and 0.17 percent respectively.
"The weights are optically modest, but the amount tracking
the index is sizeable. We estimate potential tracking flows of
$2.5-3.0 billion to Russia and $2.0-2.2 billion to Turkey,"
Barclays said in a note.
"There should be a positive sentiment effect from index
inclusion for both local markets, as the inclusion is not a
mechanical process but relies also on the input of investors."
Barclays does not disclose how much investor cash is
benchmarked against its indices.
The Global Aggregate Index may contain hard currency debt or
bonds in emerging currencies but to qualify for inclusion, a
credit must have an investment-grade rating and a freely traded,
convertible currency. There must also be a liquid forward market
that allows investors to hedge their currency exposure.
Barclays said Russian hard currency bonds have been in the
index since 2008, while Turkish dollar and euro-denominated
government bonds joined in June 2013 following the sovereign's
promotion to investment grade.
Inclusion of lira and rouble bonds will bring the emerging
markets component of the index to 5.6 percent, Barclays said,
contrasting this with 1999 when emerging markets accounted for
just 0.38 percent.
"This is further evidence of the increasing trend of EM
issuance becoming eligible for the mainstream benchmark fixed
income indices," the bank said.
(Reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Catherine Evans)