(In paragraph 14 of Oct 5 story, corrects job title to
'chairman of the investment committee', from 'a member of the
investment board' at Pictet Wealth Management)
By Sujata Rao
LONDON Oct 5 Money is fleeing emerging markets
en masse in 2015 for the first time in 27 years and few global
investors are tempted to return to equities, currencies or bonds
there as many of the populous economies defining the asset class
slow inexorably.
Over the three decades or so of the modern 'emerging
markets' securities industry, periodic shocks and sharp
drawdowns have typically been followed by big returns for those
bold enough to snap up cheap assets during the darkest moments.
But this episode - seeded by fears of tighter U.S. credit
and a rising U.S. dollar alongside a commodity collapse
accompanying a secular slowdown of China's economic growth - has
a different feeling and there's been a slow bleed for more than
two years already.
According to world's most closely watched monitor of capital
flows to emerging markets, the Institute of International
Finance, the developing world will record net capital outflows
this year for the first time since 1988.
Funds fear that instead of widespread defaults and currency
collapses, the crisis this time is more measured and slower
moving, and many of the over-investment and over-borrowing
problems may take many painful years to correct themselves.
The market rally of the past week - sparked by expectations
of another delay to U.S. rate hikes as jobs growth slows - is
therefore seen fizzling out again soon.
"At several points in the last year-and-half I thought we
were turning a corner and of course we haven't. We see these
blips of outperformance, then it continues on its downward
trend," said Jose Morales, CIO of Mirae Asset Global
Investments.
The reason, according to Morales, is the close correlation
of emerging equities with the growth premium developing
countries enjoy over richer peers. This premium, UBS data shows,
has shrunk to the narrowest since 1999.
"I look at forecasts, not just for GDP (gross domestic
product) growth but also earnings growth in emerging markets. I
will start to believe that perhaps we are at a turning point
when I see those downgrades stabilise," Morales said. "It always
goes back to growth."
One big problem is the uncertain outlook for China, on which
emerging markets' fortunes mostly hinge. Growth is very likely
less than the official 7 percent while a $1.1 trillion buildup
in company debt has raised fears of a financial crisis.
Emerging exports too are declining year-on-year at the
sharpest rate since 2008-09, UBS data shows, a consequence both
of China's slowdown and fragile demand from the West.
All this has made emerging markets cheap. MSCI's emerging
equity benchmark is in its fifth year of underperformance versus
developed peers and its price discount to developed peers is the
widest in at least a decade. link.reuters.com/gup54w
Real exchange rates - measured against the currencies of
trade partners and adjusted for inflation - are below 10-year
averages for 12 out of 23 markets shown in this graphic: link.reuters.com/vuf47v
NOT CHEAP ENOUGH
But "we don't want to be the ones to try and catch a falling
knife," said Pierre-Alain Wavre, chairman of Pictet Wealth
Management's investment committee. "We think some of these
countries are in a vicious circle."
Wavre named Brazil as a prime example: once booming at 7
percent a year, the commodity-heavy economy is in recession and
political impasse is blocking reforms.
Most fund managers polled by Reuters agree with Wavre.
"We would consider an investment only once growth
perspectives have stabilised. Valuation is a long-term indicator
but will not give signals for the short term," said Nadege
Dufosse, head of asset allocation at asset manager Candriam
Dufosse.
Similarly, a Bank of America/Merrill Lynch survey showed
investors holding a record 40 percent underweight on emerging
stocks in September, relative to global index weight.
A separate BAML poll of U.S. funds found over half had cut
emerging debt allocations in the past quarter.
About 40 percent said emerging markets recovery hinged on
commodity prices stabilising. But over a third expected
commodities to fall another 10-20 percent in the coming year.
DEBT AND EARNINGS
At the heart of the crisis lie emerging market companies.
Slowing growth has pushed earnings-per-share 25 percent off 2011
peaks, the longest recession ever for MSCI's emerging index,
according to Morgan Stanley. Earnings recessions after 1998 and
2008 were more brutal but lasted only 18-24 months.
Private companies have also racked up a mountain of debt,
estimated by the IIF at $24 trillion. Of this $3.3 trillion is
dollar borrowing, double 2008 levels.
Most countries have the means to step in and bail out
corporates, but they can't afford to weaken their currencies for
fear of causing defaults among corporate dollar borrowers.
Morgan Stanley analysts said the process of unwinding
leverage built over years has only just started.
"We need cleaner balance sheets to get structurally
constructive," they added.
(Additional reporting for Claire Milhench; Graphics by Vincent
Flasseur; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)