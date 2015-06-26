LONDON, June 26 Bond sales from emerging markets in the first half of 2015 are running more than a fifth below year-ago levels due to the continued slump in issuance from Russia, Brazil and oil producers across the developing world.

Governments and companies from the developing world had sold hard currency bonds worth $195 billion as of June 19, Thomson Reuters data shows, well below the $292 billion raised in the first six months of 2014.

Just $89 billion was sold during the past quarter, the second lowest quarterly tally since 2012.

"It's down to a bit of Greece, a bit of the Fed and the fact that Brazil remains relatively out of the market and so does Russia," said David Spegel, head of emerging debt at BNP Paribas.

Headwinds include a likely September rate rise in the United States as well as the possibility of a Greek default.

Issuance was also foiled in April-May by a global bond sell-off that saw sharp rises in German and U.S. yields.

Within the sector, Russian companies have been kept on the sidelines by Western sanctions imposed in response to Moscow's role in the Ukraine crisis, while a corruption scandal around Brazilian state oil firm Petrobras curbed Latin American sales.

"Also normally energy accounts for 30 percent of issuance, and those are not issuing as they are scaling back capex plans for the foreseeable future," Spegel added.

Bond issuance figures often differ because of the way different compilers define emerging markets, and Spegel calculates $231 billion of bond sales this year. Of this, sovereigns comprised $62 billion and firms raised $168 billion.

His data shows $302 billion had been sold by mid-2014, $221 billion from companies and $81 billion from governments.

Separately, JPMorgan puts sovereign issuance as of June 19 at $50 billion and corporate sales at $152 billion.

But emerging markets are on track to issue a 2015 total of $420 billion, JPM said, noting for example that Brazilian firms have been trickling back, raising $8 billion in recent weeks.

With the European Central Bank printing money and U.S. 10-year yields still below 2.5 percent, analysts reckon debt sales will pick up, especially as coupon payments and maturities will leave investors with cash in hand.

"Higher-than-expected issuance is likely due to opportunistic issuance given the persistence of the low rate environment, as well as good demand given sustained inflows to hard currency funds versus other parts of EM," JPM noted.

Potential issuers include Zambia and Kazakhstan, as well as Iraq, which hopes to raise $5 billion. Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region also has a bond planned.

In the absence of Russian and Brazilian firms, Asia has accounted for $90 billion or 60 percent of corporate issuance this year, JPM data shows.

"When cash is building, you have to buy something. Everyone is forced to be overweight Asia and buy indiscriminately, which has risks of its own," Spegel said.

Finally, ECB money-printing may encourage more fundraising in euros. According to JPM, the single currency has accounted for $12.7 billion or 26 percent of total emerging supply year-to-date, well above the 10-year average of 18.7 percent. (Editing by Catherine Evans)