LONDON, April 1 Emerging market borrowers raised over $73 billion on global bond markets in the first quarter of 2016, almost a fifth below year-ago levels, but refinancing needs and improving market conditions could boost issuance in coming months.

Data compiled by Thomson Reuters shows governments had sold hard currency bonds worth $29.3 billion by March 29, while corporate issuance amounted to $43.8 billion, the latter posting the lowest first quarter sales since 2010.

While sales picked up in March, issuance suffered a two-month long dry spell as global recession fears and oil price falls soured investors' appetite for higher-risk assets.

Now, with the U.S. Federal Reserve signalling only modest rate rises and the European Central Bank cutting rates further into negative territory, investment is returning to emerging markets, with March inflows hitting 21-month highs.

"It is a sign of returning risk appetite that we have seen a number of emerging markets sovereigns coming back to the market to raise money," said Marcus Svedberg, chief economist at East Capital.

"We know the ECB trajectory now, we know the Fed trajectory now ... on top of that oil has stabilised."

Sovereigns from Poland to Mongolia and Paraguay tapped markets in March, and even crisis-hit Brazil sold a 10-year dollar bond at 6.125 percent.

The March surge took quarterly issuance past the $55 billion raised in the last three months of 2015, the data showed.

A hefty debt repayment schedule and balance sheets dented by weak commodity price are also driving issuance. Emerging entities must pay almost $300 billion on coupons and maturing bonds in 2016 alone, JP Morgan calculates.

"The need for refinancing is quite high so I wouldn't be surprised - if the market allows - to see high levels of issuance again," said Pablo Goldberg, senior emerging debt strategist at BlackRock.

BlueBay Asset Management's co-head of emerging debt, Polina Kurdyavko, reckons corporate issuance can easily reach $300 billion in 2016, on a par with the levels of past years.

Borrowers are also increasingly lured to euros, issuing around $25 billion worth of debt in the single currency - over a third of the total, up from 20 percent a year ago.

Mexican firms Pemex and America Movil were among those tapping euro markets, the former receiving orders of six billion euros for its 2.25-billion euro deal. Peru, Chile, Colombia and Singapore's Temasek also sold euro-denominated bonds.

This is down to falling euro borrowing costs, and with even 10-year German yields near zero, European investors are increasingly seeking returns overseas.

Coming months should see Argentina return to bond markets after 15 years and the first Russian sovereign deal since 2013. Lower-rated and debut issuers are also on their way but may have to pay a price.

Mongolia, rated B or five notches into junk, this week sold 5-year bonds with a 10.875 percent coupon. Ecuador has held a roadshow while Kenya is meeting investors next week for a bond.

"I think we need to start seeing the lower (rated) issuers come as well (to talk about a sustained turnaround)," said Mark Baker, a fund manager at Standard Life Investments.

"We certainly have a lot of investor meetings lately, going by that there is a bit of supply that we could see." (Additional reporting by Sujata Rao and Claire Milhench Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)