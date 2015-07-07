MOSCOW, July 7 The New Development Bank that is
being established by the BRICS emerging nations is a good
stimulus to develop infrastructure in member states, Russian
Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Tuesday.
Siluanov, speaking to journalists ahead of the meeting of
heads of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa in
Russia's city of Ufa, said also that the group needed to
establish the bank to compete with other international
institutions.
The bank, with $50 billion in initial capital, is to start
looking into first projects by year-end, Siluanov said. He added
that he hopes that international rating agencies will rate the
bank's debt "soon" - a necessary condition for the bank to start
operating.
Separately, Siluanov said that the International Monetary
Fund and the European Union should have acted sooner to resolve
Greece's debt problems.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning, Darya Korsunskaya and Elena
Fabrichnaya; writing by Lidia Kelly; editing by Polina Devitt)