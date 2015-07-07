(Adds details, quotes, context)
MOSCOW, July 7 Russia's contribution of $18
billion to a BRICS currency reserves pool will not reduce the
country's official reserves until a member state applies for
help, the head of the Russian central bank said on Tuesday.
The central banks of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South
Africa signed an agreement on the BRICS pool of currency
reserves earlier on Tuesday. It is intended to ensure the
central banks of BRICS members can provide U.S. dollars to each
other in case of dollar liquidity problems.
Elvira Nabiullina, the Russian central bank's governor,
described the pool being created by the group of emerging
economies as an "insurance instrument" that members could draw
on if they experienced problems with their balance of payments.
The pool is worth $100 billion in total, of which China will
contribute $41 billion, Russia's central bank said in a
statement. Brazil, India and Russia will contribute $18 billion
each and South Africa will contribute $5 billion.
"Eighteen billion dollars from our gold and forex reserves
is a very small amount," Nabiullina told a news conference. "We
aren't making any initial contributions ... That money will stay
in our reserves".
Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves stood at $362
billion as of the end of June, according to the central bank
data.
Member states' official reserves would only shrink if a
member state applied for help, Nabiullina said. In that case,
BRICS states would contribute proportionally from their reserves
to provide forex liquidity to the applicant, she said.
Nabiullina also said she saw no need for Russia to draw
foreign exchange from the reserves pool in the near future and
added that other countries were not supposed to join the scheme.
