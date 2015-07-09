(Adds quote, detail)
UFA, Russia, July 9 Chinese investors have
bought between 50 billion roubles ($875 million) and 60 billion
roubles worth of Russian domestic treasury bonds this year,
Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday.
Moscow has increasingly looked east for investors, including
for its domestic debt, after the West imposed economic sanctions
on Russia last year over its role in the Ukraine crisis.
"I think that after purchasing such a volume and realising
that this is a good, profitable, reliable investment, our
Chinese partners will expand the volume of their investment into
the Russian economy," Siluanov said in an interview with Rossiya
24 television on the sidelines of a BRICS summit in the Russian
city of Ufa.
President Vladimir Putin, whose country needs investment to
pull out of a recession spurred by sanctions and falling oil
prices, has been shifting his economic and political focus
towards Asian markets and towards China in particular.
Putin called for closer bilateral ties during talks on
Wednesday in Ufa with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The leaders
of India, Brazil and South Africa are also attending the BRICS
summit.
The Russian Finance Ministry plans to borrow around 800
billion roubles on the domestic market in 2015.
The bond purchase by China suggests high-yielding Russian
assets remain attractive to certain overseas investors, despite
sanctions and volatility in the Russian rouble, in which
so-called OFZ bonds are denominated.
Earlier, sources told Reuters that the purchase took place
outside the Finance Ministry's weekly OFZ auctions and at
different times.
($1 = 57.1364 roubles)
