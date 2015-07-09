(Adds quote, detail)

UFA, Russia, July 9 Chinese investors have bought between 50 billion roubles ($875 million) and 60 billion roubles worth of Russian domestic treasury bonds this year, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday.

Moscow has increasingly looked east for investors, including for its domestic debt, after the West imposed economic sanctions on Russia last year over its role in the Ukraine crisis.

"I think that after purchasing such a volume and realising that this is a good, profitable, reliable investment, our Chinese partners will expand the volume of their investment into the Russian economy," Siluanov said in an interview with Rossiya 24 television on the sidelines of a BRICS summit in the Russian city of Ufa.

President Vladimir Putin, whose country needs investment to pull out of a recession spurred by sanctions and falling oil prices, has been shifting his economic and political focus towards Asian markets and towards China in particular.

Putin called for closer bilateral ties during talks on Wednesday in Ufa with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The leaders of India, Brazil and South Africa are also attending the BRICS summit.

The Russian Finance Ministry plans to borrow around 800 billion roubles on the domestic market in 2015.

The bond purchase by China suggests high-yielding Russian assets remain attractive to certain overseas investors, despite sanctions and volatility in the Russian rouble, in which so-called OFZ bonds are denominated.

Earlier, sources told Reuters that the purchase took place outside the Finance Ministry's weekly OFZ auctions and at different times.

($1 = 57.1364 roubles) (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Alexander Winning and Gareth Jones)