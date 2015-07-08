BRIEF-Kuwait's Securities House FY profit falls
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 757,624 dinars versus 1.2 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2nfH5Ry) Further company coverage:
UFA, Russia, July 8 Beijing and Moscow discussed the potential participation of Chinese companies in natural resources exploration in Russia's Arctic, a senior Chinese Foreign Ministry official said on Wednesday.
Russia has been struggling to speed up oil and gas exploration in resource-rich offshore Arctic areas due to Western sanctions restricting foreign companies from helping Russia tap the deposits. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alexander Winning)
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 757,624 dinars versus 1.2 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2nfH5Ry) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, March 29 Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait has set initial price guidance for a U.S. dollar-denominated bond in the 175 basis points over mid-swaps area, a document from one of the lead banks showed on Wednesday.