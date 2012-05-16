NEW YORK May 16 Emerging market credit default swap trading volumes in the first quarter fell 23 percent compared with the same period a year ago, as Greece's credit restructuring and anticipated regulatory changes weighed, a new survey showed on Wednesday.

Trading volumes for emerging market CDS dropped to $235 billion in the three months ended March 31 from $306 billion in the first quarter of 2011, EMTA, the trade association for the emerging markets debt trading and investment industry.

CDS are used by investors to help protect fixed-income investments from defaults or restructurings. (Reporting by Daniel Bases, Editing by Gary Crosse)