NEW YORK May 16 Emerging market credit default
swap trading volumes in the first quarter fell 23 percent
compared with the same period a year ago, as Greece's credit
restructuring and anticipated regulatory changes weighed, a new
survey showed on Wednesday.
Trading volumes for emerging market CDS dropped to $235
billion in the three months ended March 31 from $306 billion in
the first quarter of 2011, EMTA, the trade association for the
emerging markets debt trading and investment industry.
CDS are used by investors to help protect fixed-income
investments from defaults or restructurings.
(Reporting by Daniel Bases, Editing by Gary Crosse)