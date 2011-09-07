LONDON, Sept 7 Interest rate swap prices are starting to discount deep rate cuts across emerging markets over the coming year as investors bet a year-long cycle of credit tightening in the developing world is over.

Interest rate swaps, used by investors to bet on changes in interest rates, predict that only a few Asian central banks can now stay in rate-hike mode. Other emerging markets are tipped to cut rates by tens of basis points, the following graphic shows:

Just over a month ago, Turkey stunned investors with an out-of-the-blue interest rate cut but a similar move last week by Brazil elicited only mild surprise.

The shift, which has brought billions of dollars of fresh cash into emerging local bond markets, is being caused by collapsing Western growth and signs the United States and Europe will unleash more monetary easing. Emerging central banks have little choice but to once again step to the defence of their economies and currencies by lowering their own rates.

"Amongst the most dovish in policy circles are policymakers in...Turkey, Mexico, and Brazil. Israel. Chile, South Africa and Russia have not fully donned doves' feathers yet, but could do so on short notice," UBS said in a note to clients.