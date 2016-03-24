LONDON, March 23 Hungary on Tuesday became the first central European and emerging market country to join the negative interest rate club and has got economists wondering which if any its neighbours or peers could be next.

The effects of sub-zero rates remain the source of fierce debate but Budapest's move made one thing clear: they are no longer confined to the wealthiest economies.

With a reputation for unorthodoxy in economic policy and keen not to see its currency, the forint, spike, Hungary unexpectedly took the plunge after the European Central Bank early this month sent its deposit rate deeper below zero and cranked up its money printing programme.

Hungary's deposit rate now stands at -0.05 percent.

"Negative interest rates are a real theme in the big central and eastern European economies now, it is not just about the ECB, BOJ, Switzerland, Sweden and Denmark anymore," said HSBC emerging market strategist, Murat Toprak.

"The FX angle and the role it plays in easing policy is what is pivotal here."

Hungary has signalled it is likely to keep cutting and Nomura sees the rate falling to at least -0.15 percent. But the bigger question for economists and traders it whether other countries will follow.

The head of the Czech central bank, Miroslav Singer, told Reuters this week it would rather avoid negative rates but may have to cave if the ECB keeps pushing euro zone borrowing costs ever lower.

Czech rates are already effectively zero and it has had a currency intervention promise in place for three years to keep the crown from strengthening beyond 27 per euro.

But as euro zone investors see even the smallest returns vanish on an increasing percentage of the bloc's bonds, the temptation to go and buy Czech debt grows ever stronger. That in turn pump-primes the crown.

"The Czechs are basically at the threshold now," said Deutsche Bank EM FX strategist Gautam Kalani. "I would also put Israel in that category."

"You normally see a lot of resistance crossing the zero threshold," he said, though the Czechs may feel less pressure with economic growth expected at roughly 4 percent this year and the central bank apparently happy to keep the crown down.

FUEL FOR THE FIRE

Poland, the biggest central European economy, is still some distance from negative rates and one of its central bankers told Reuters this week that a retaliatory cut from Warsaw was unlikely.

Meanwhile, the market impact of sub-zero rates -- the key for investors -- remains hard to call.

While the yen has jumped 7 percent since the Bank of Japan took the plunge in January, the euro dropped 20 percent against the dollar in the 10 months after the ECB went sub-zero in 2014.

Euro zone stocks have barely budged since then, whereas German Bund yields plunged by a third from around 1.5 percent to 1 percent before follow-up cuts and a quantitative easing programme dragged them to almost zero.

Singer, in his interview, said the impact may be less stark in a country like his where cash remains king and firms and people are more likely to simply hoard money than pay a deposit charge.

"Certainly there is a point where cash is used instead of deposits," he said.

Another complication for investors is that CEE stocks have been correlating almost perfectly with roller coaster oil prices over the last year, an unusual phenomenon for a region that imports most of its oil.

JP Morgan said on Wednesday it was taking some profit on CEE equity positions.

"You never know," added chief economist at Indosuez Wealth Management, Marie Owens-Thomsen. "This could mark the point of peak CEE." (Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by John Stonestreet)