By Marc Jones
LONDON, March 23 Hungary on Tuesday became the
first central European and emerging market country to join the
negative interest rate club and has got economists wondering
which if any its neighbours or peers could be next.
The effects of sub-zero rates remain the source of fierce
debate but Budapest's move made one thing clear: they are no
longer confined to the wealthiest economies.
With a reputation for unorthodoxy in economic policy and
keen not to see its currency, the forint, spike, Hungary
unexpectedly took the plunge after the European Central Bank
early this month sent its deposit rate deeper below zero and
cranked up its money printing programme.
Hungary's deposit rate now stands at -0.05 percent.
"Negative interest rates are a real theme in the big central
and eastern European economies now, it is not just about the
ECB, BOJ, Switzerland, Sweden and Denmark anymore," said HSBC
emerging market strategist, Murat Toprak.
"The FX angle and the role it plays in easing policy is what
is pivotal here."
Hungary has signalled it is likely to keep cutting and
Nomura sees the rate falling to at least -0.15 percent. But the
bigger question for economists and traders it whether other
countries will follow.
The head of the Czech central bank, Miroslav Singer, told
Reuters this week it would rather avoid negative rates but may
have to cave if the ECB keeps pushing euro zone borrowing costs
ever lower.
Czech rates are already effectively zero and it has had a
currency intervention promise in place for three years to keep
the crown from strengthening beyond 27 per euro.
But as euro zone investors see even the smallest returns
vanish on an increasing percentage of the bloc's bonds, the
temptation to go and buy Czech debt grows ever stronger. That in
turn pump-primes the crown.
"The Czechs are basically at the threshold now," said
Deutsche Bank EM FX strategist Gautam Kalani. "I would also put
Israel in that category."
"You normally see a lot of resistance crossing the zero
threshold," he said, though the Czechs may feel less pressure
with economic growth expected at roughly 4 percent this year and
the central bank apparently happy to keep the crown down.
FUEL FOR THE FIRE
Poland, the biggest central European economy, is still some
distance from negative rates and one of its central bankers told
Reuters this week that a retaliatory cut from Warsaw was
unlikely.
Meanwhile, the market impact of sub-zero rates -- the key
for investors -- remains hard to call.
While the yen has jumped 7 percent since the Bank of
Japan took the plunge in January, the euro dropped 20
percent against the dollar in the 10 months after the ECB went
sub-zero in 2014.
Euro zone stocks have barely budged since then,
whereas German Bund yields plunged by a third from
around 1.5 percent to 1 percent before follow-up cuts and a
quantitative easing programme dragged them to almost zero.
Singer, in his interview, said the impact may be less stark
in a country like his where cash remains king and firms and
people are more likely to simply hoard money than pay a deposit
charge.
"Certainly there is a point where cash is used instead of
deposits," he said.
Another complication for investors is that CEE stocks
have been correlating almost perfectly with
roller coaster oil prices over the last year, an unusual
phenomenon for a region that imports most of its oil.
JP Morgan said on Wednesday it was taking some profit on CEE
equity positions.
"You never know," added chief economist at Indosuez Wealth
Management, Marie Owens-Thomsen. "This could mark the point of
peak CEE."
(Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by John Stonestreet)