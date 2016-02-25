LONDON Feb 25 Up to $430 billion of yuan bonds
could join JPMorgan's widely used emerging currency debt index
once some key regulatory hurdles are scrapped, giving China a 10
percent weight in the benchmark, the bank said.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) on Wednesday said more
foreign institutions would be allowed to invest in domestic
interbank bond markets, while other entities, including pension
funds and charities, would also be allowed in once they are
approved by the PBOC (www.pbc.gov.cn/).
Easier access for a broader set of foreign investors brings
the world's third-largest bond market a step closer to meeting
entry criteria for emerging debt indexes.
But JPMorgan, which runs the most widely used indexes of
emerging debt, said Beijing's stipulation of a minimum
three-month holding period for investors and monthly withdrawal
limits after that were stumbling blocks for China's inclusion in
JPM's GBI-EM index of government bonds denominated in emerging
currencies
Once these restrictions are removed, China can join the
GBI-EM with a 10 percent weight, the maximum allowed for any one
country JPM said in a note received on Thursday.
"There is an estimated $180 billion in (assets under
management) tracking the GBI-EM Global Diversified. We estimate
the total debt stock of yuan-denominated government bonds is
close to $1.5 trillion, of which around $430 billion would be
index eligible," JPM said.
Membership of global indexes that contain both developed and
emerging debt is still some way off for China, the bank noted.
That is because benchmarks such as JPMorgan's Global Investment
Grade Aggregate have more stringent criteria than EM indexes,
requiring members to be completely accessible to foreigners
without any capital controls or barriers to entry.
China's inclusion in the GBI-EM will raise Asia's weight in
the index to 35.4 percent from the current 29.4 percent, though
countries such as Thailand and Indonesia could be cut by 1.8
percent and 0.9 percent respectively.
Other notable reductions will be in Hungary and Turkey,
whose weight could fall by 1.0 to 1.4 percent, JPM added.
(Reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)