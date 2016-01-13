LONDON Jan 13 Tumbling commodity prices, slowing growth and gaping fiscal holes have forced many countries to loosen or scrap their currency pegs, and pressure is mounting on those that remain, such as Saudi Arabia.

Pegs, where the value of one currency is fixed relative to another and central banks use currency reserves to enforce the relationship, are relatively rare these days among the bigger economies. That is partly because of the 1997-2002 emerging market crises that were exacerbated by the cost of clinging to such fixed exchange rates.

Below is a list of some countries that still control their foreign exchange rates.

EUROPE

Denmark: A currency peg has been in place since the 1980s. Under the Exchange Rate Mechanism (ERM II) set up with the launch of the euro, Denmark agreed to keep the crown in a corridor of 2.25 percent either side of a central rate of 7.46038 crowns to the euro. In practice, it has kept it within 0.5 percent.

Bulgaria: The lev is pegged at 1.95583 to the euro by the currency board, a regime that constrains its central bank's ability to set interest rates.

CIS: Pressure has mounted on fixed exchange rates in the nine-member bloc of ex-Soviet countries after Russia switched to a freely floating exchange rate in late 2014. Belarus, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan followed suit in 2015 . Moldova and Kyrgyzstan already have a float, while Tajikistan has what it calls a "regulated float", featuring some interventions.

Turkmenistan: The manat has no official peg but has traded around 3.3500 to the U.S. dollar since a January 2015 devaluation.

Uzbekistan: The IMF describes the sum exchange rate regime as a "crawl-like arrangement"

NORTH AFRICA & THE MIDDLE EAST

GCC: Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Oman make up the Gulf Cooperation Council together with Saudi Arabia. Launched in 1981, one of the initial goals of the GCC was to establish a common currency. As an interim step, all member currencies were pegged to the U.S. dollar.

Saudi Arabia: The world's top oil exporter has a fixed exchange rate regime, with the riyal pegged at 3.75 to the dollar since 1986. Foreign exchange is predominantly earned by the government, and the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency (SAMA) provides the private sector with dollars, selling them to banks. The riyal has come under pressure in the forward market, where it has hit a record low against the dollar

Kuwait: The dinar is pegged against an undisclosed basket of currencies, made up of major trading and financial partners, and the central bank declaring the exchange rate daily against the U.S. dollar. (IMF)

Qatar: The riyal has been pegged at 3.64 to the U.S. dollar since 1980, with an upper limit of 3.6415 and a lower limit of 3.6385.

United Arab Emirates: The mid-point between the official buying and selling rates for the dirham has been 3.6725 to the U.S. dollar since November 1997, with the peg being made official in 2002.

Bahrain: The dinar is pegged at 0.376 to the dollar.

Oman: The country has maintained a peg of 0.3849 rial to the U.S. dollar since 1986.

Egypt: Has sought to keep the pound within a narrow band around the official 7.73 against the greenback. But declining central bank reserves and shortages of hard currency for imports is raising pressure to devalue. The pound was allowed to gradually depreciate last year until November when policymakers surprised markets by raising its official value by 2.5 percent.

Morocco: The dirham is pegged against a euro-dollar basket. In April, the central bank reduced the euro's weighting to 60 percent and lifted the dollar's share to 40 percent. It has announced plans to start targeting inflation in 2016 along with a more flexible currency exchange system.

Algeria: The country's dinar is managed against an undisclosed basket of major currencies.

Lebanon: The pound is pegged at 1,507.5 to the dollar since 1993.

SUB-SAHARAN AFRICA

Nigeria: Africa's biggest oil exporter has an official exchange rate of 197 per dollar for the naira. Weaker oil, shrinking foreign currency reserves and slowing growth forced Nigeria to devalue in November 2014 and February 2015. Authorities have more recently focused on curbing access to hard currency on interbank markets through a variety of measures, rather than loosen or scrap the peg.

Angola: Africa's second-largest oil exporter and OPEC member maintains a de-facto peg of the kwanza to the U.S. dollar, though it has devalued three times since last June to narrow the gap between official and the black-market rates. The kwanza lost more than 15 percent following its January 2015 devaluation and is officially bidding around 154.8 per dollar.

CFA franc region: The eight-nation West African CFA franc zone (comprising Benin, Burkina Faso, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Mali, Niger, Senegal and Togo) and the six-nation Central African CFA franc zone (Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea and Gabon) have their respective currencies pegged to the euro.

Both are guaranteed by the French treasury and were pegged to the French franc before the euro. The two currencies are separate legal tenders though both CFA francs are pegged at 655.957 to the euro.

Ethiopia: Africa's biggest coffee producer has operated a carefully managed floating exchange rate regime since 1992 for its birr currency. The IMF has urged Ethiopia to make its exchange rate more flexible, though authorities are pursuing a path of gradual depreciation. The last big devaluation was in 2010 when the birr lost 16.7 percent of its value to the dollar.

LATIN AMERICA

Venezuela: Has three official rates for its bolivar. The preferential rate, used for the bulk of dollar sales and for priority goods like medicine and food, pegs the bolivar at 6.3 to the dollar, while the weakest rate is 200 bolivars. However, dollar access is severely limited and critics say the currency control regime is one of the main causes of Venezuela's economic malaise, though the government argues it has thwarted "speculators" and prevented capital flight. On the black market, dollars currently go for about 830 bolivars.

Cuba: The Caribbean island has a dual monetary system since 1994 after the fall of the Soviet Union. The convertible peso (CUC) is pegged at 1 to the U.S. dollar and used in the tourism industry and foreign trade, while the peso (CUP) in which most wages are paid and local goods are priced in, is valued at a fraction of the greenback's value. The government says it plans to unify the rates part of planned reforms. Neither currencies are legal tender outside the country.

ASIA

China: Following a devaluation of the yuan last August, the government said it would shift gradually to a less controlled currency, relying more on supply and demand to determine the yuan's daily fixing to the dollar by China's central bank. However, recent attempts by the People's Bank of China to weaken the yuan has unnerved investors, forcing officials to take extreme measures to restore calm.

Hong Kong: The Hong Kong dollar is pegged at 7.8 to the U.S. dollar, but can trade between 7.75 and 7.85. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) is obliged to intervene when the currency hits 7.75 or 7.85 to keep the band intact.

Singapore: Manages the Singapore dollar within an undisclosed currency band. In October, the Monetary Authority of Singapore said it would continue with a policy of a gradual appreciation of the nominal effective exchange rate.

Vietnam: The central bank moved this month from a fixed rate of 21,890 dong per dollar to setting a mid-point rate daily, sparking expectations of devaluation. In 2015, the bank lowered the mid-point rate three times and widened the dollar/dong trading band to +/- 3 percent to protect exports from China's surprise devaluation.

