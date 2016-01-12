LONDON Jan 12 Bets against commodity-linked
emerging currencies are on the rise again as crude prices fall
to around $30 a barrel, but volatility remains well below the
peaks of last year.
Brent crude's renewed tumble this year has put commodity
exporters' currencies on course to extend last year's losses and
some, such as the South African rand and the Mexican peso, have
hit record lows.
The Russian rouble is inching lower too, 4 percent off
record lows struck towards the end of 2014, and these
spot market losses are filtering into options markets where
investors can try to hedge against further weakness.
"The oil price fall does pose a challenge for commodity
exporters as the weakness isn't fully priced into all the fiscal
outlooks yet," said Dominic Bunning, a strategist at HSBC.
He said most exporting countries had calculated their 2016
budgets using much higher oil prices - Russia's for instance
assumes $50 a barrel while Saudi's is thought to assume $40.
"Even if oil stabilises at these levels, fiscal assumptions
will be impacted quite dramatically," Bunning added.
One-month implied volatility - a gauge of expected exchange
rate swings derived from options prices - on the rouble has
risen off five-month lows touched at the end of the year
, having risen around 4 percentage points to around 20
percent, this graphic shows: reut.rs/1KaWtUk
Vols on the South African rand have jumped to a three-week
high of 23.6 percent while those on the Brazilian real
last week hit 2-1/2 month highs before subsiding
Volatility is on the rise across asset classes, ranging from
Wall Street's main fear gauge of U.S. blue-chip volatility to
euro/dollar rates and U.S. junk bonds .
Among developed currencies, the Canadian dollar has hit near
13-year lows and the Norwegian crown is near its lowest in more
than a year. Implied vols on both are at multi-month peaks.
Gulf currencies, pegged to the dollar, are under pressure
too, with the Saudi riyal setting record lows in the one-year
forward market.
Risk reversals - a gauge of demand for options betting on a
currency rising or falling - also show growing bias for dollar
strength versus most EM currencies.
One-month risk reversals on the rouble show bias
towards the dollar hit six-week highs at the end of last week
while dollar/rand reversals were at one-month highs.
NOWHERE NEAR PEAKS
Bearish bets on commodity currencies are however well off
the peaks hit last August when the Chinese equity market
slumped.
Rouble vols, for instance, were around 70 in early 2015
while rand vols remain off four-year highs hit last month after
the sudden removal of a respected finance minister. Brazilian
vols rose to around 20 last week but are nowhere near last
September's levels around 30.
Indonesian rupiah vols inched up last week but
have slipped back to mid-December lows.
"Vol markets have not reacted massively to the latest leg
down in oil markets and that's possibly because ... positioning
is already very long vol," said Luis Costa, head of CEEMEA FX
and debt strategy at Citi.
There may also be a sense of many currencies being fairly
valued after last year's 20-30 percent falls versus the dollar.
The rouble for instance has shed 2.2 percent so far this
year, far less than Brent's 12 percent plunge. There is also
little sign of panic-selling among the public - a factor that
influenced central bank intervention in 2014.
"There are arguments why the weakness may not be as acute as
last year and that comes down to valuations," Bunning of HSBC
said.
"Second, the market is getting used to the idea that the
yuan will trade with more volatility. Last August it was like a
big bang, now the shock value is not there to the same degree."
