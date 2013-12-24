LONDON Dec 24 Emerging market dollar bond sales
hit record highs of $450 billion this year, surprising industry
players who had predicted issuance to suffer from the threat of
U.S. monetary stimulus withdrawal.
Worries about the squeezing of the U.S. lifeline that had
fuelled demand for risky assets drove money from emerging market
debt funds and hit returns in 2013, after several years of
inflows and double-digit gains.
But low interest rates in historical terms and an absence of
the expected tapering of U.S. stimulus kept borrowers coming,
with only a relatively brief market freeze.
"The market was only really closed in June and July, that's
generally a very quiet part of the year," said Marc Balston,
emerging debt analyst at Deutsche Bank. "We probably only missed
a month or six weeks. We saw a catch-up in September."
Sovereign and corporate issuance together totalled $450
billion this year, compared with $437 billion last year, which
was already a record, according to data compiled by ING.
JP Morgan saw record corporate issuance for this year at
$335 billion, with total issuance around $420 billion.
A frenzy of interest in emerging debt at record-low yields
in the first few months of 2013 culminated in an oversubscribed
offering for debut African borrower Rwanda.
But Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke put a brake on the
issuance schedule in May by guiding markets to expect a tapering
of the Fed's $85 billion-a-month bond-buying programme.
After an issuance lull in the summer months, the expected
tapering did not happen in September, and issuance picked up
once more. Tapering is now scheduled to start in January, the
Fed announced earlier this month.
Highlights for the second half of the year included bonds
totalling around $7 billion in much-delayed offerings from
Russia, and dollar debt from Gabon, Nigeria and Tanzania.
African issuance reached record levels above $8 billion.
Sovereign issuance totalled $90 billion by mid-December,
Deutsche's Balston said, with another $91 billion forecast for
2014, compared with $97 billion last year.
For sovereign borrowers, a lack of supply next year is
likely to keep borrowing rates low, while high-yield corporates
have room to outperform, emerging market analysts said.
LIFE AFTER TAPERING
Yields have risen but markets have had months to adjust to
the concept of life with tapering, and the yields remain
relatively low by historical standards.
Emerging sovereign debt yields average around 6.2 percent,
according to JPMorgan's EMBI-Global index, after hitting
record troughs below 5 percent early in the year.
And principal and interest repayments are likely to be
around equal to the levels of new supply, Deutsche said,
supporting demand for new issues next year.
"We are seeing a relatively constructive outlook for 2014,"
Balston said.
But despite the high levels of issuance, emerging sovereign
debt is one of the worst-performing asset classes this year,
Deutsche said, calling it "a year to forget" in a client note.
Returns fell 6.4 percent this year, and analysts cite data
from fund-tracker EPFR showing $18 billion left emerging market
hard currency funds to end-November, after the asset class
absorbed $37 billion in 2012.
But with this year's uncertainty behind it now the Fed has
played its tapering hand, emerging debt could attract new
investors next year.
"The market is still looking for paper, (fourth quarter)
issues were many times subscribed," said Sergei Strigo, head of
emerging market debt at Amundi.
Bank of America-Merrill Lynch sees issuance of $425 billion
next year, compared with $410 billion for 2013, though it only
sees returns of 0.3 percent on hard currency debt.
The withdrawal of U.S. monetary stimulus is likely to bring
investors back home, attracted by higher yields without the
country risk. In that environment, riskier emerging borrowers
can still attract investors because of their higher yield.
ING's head of emerging debt research David Spegel says
speculative grade issuance has risen to 35 percent of the total
issuance this year, compared with 30 percent in 2012.
"Despite the increased market uncertainty, it seems that
investor appetite for risk has actually increased," he said.
The emerging corporate debt market crossed the $1 trillion
threshold last year and new high-yield deals came this year from
borrowers such as London-listed Nigeria-focused oil company
Afren and Bulgarian telecoms firm Vivacom.