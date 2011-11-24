LONDON Nov 24 JPMorgan, owner of the most
widely used emerging debt indices, on Thursday forecast returns
of 5-10 percent on emerging fixed income in 2012, with local
currency bonds seen returning 9 percent versus this year's
negative return in dollar terms.
"EM inflation has peaked and should decline to 4.9 percent
by mid-2012, which is supportive of local bond returns in local
currency terms," JPM said in a note to clients.
It predicted interest rate cuts across the developing world,
with Latin America lowering rates by an average of 108 basis
points, while Asia was seen cutting by just 6 bps. That could
give 5 percent positive returns in terms of carry and duration
while currency appreciation will contribute 4 percent, JPM said.
The predictions look optimistic given the rout on emerging
assets in recent weeks due to the out-of-control debt dynamics
in the developed world and fears of increased deleveraging
ahead.
Emerging currencies from the Korean won to the Mexican peso
have fallen to multi-year troughs versus the dollar while some
such as the Indian rupee have collapsed to record lows. This has
wiped out 2011 returns on the GBI-EM local bond index to minus 1
percent in dollar terms.
"The key risk to our forecast of positive returns for the
GBI-EM in 2012 stems from potential currency weakness, which
most likely would come on the back of unfavourable developments
in Europe rather than EM-specific drivers," JPM admitted.
On hard currency debt, JPMorgan said emerging sovereign
bonds would likely return 7-8 percent while the CEMBI corporate
bond index would gain 6-7 percent.
The forecast is based on a 50-75 bps rise in Treasury
yields, JPM said.
The dollar-denomimated EMBI Global emerging sovereign bond
index has returned 6.9 percent year-to-date.
"Inflows to dedicated EM fixed income funds are projected to
remain stable at $40 billion next year, with both domestic
pension funds and sovereign wealth funds providing additional
support," the bank added.
That is similar to inflow levels expected this year.
JPMorgan pointed out that despite the risk reversal this
year, there had been a significant rise in assets benchmarked to
its emerging debt index series. They stand at a record $428
billion, up 39 percent from $308 billion at end-2010.
Assets benchmarked to its emerging debt indices could rise
by up to $240 billion by end-2012, JPM predicted.
(Reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)