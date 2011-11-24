LONDON Nov 24 JPMorgan, owner of the most widely used emerging debt indices, on Thursday forecast returns of 5-10 percent on emerging fixed income in 2012, with local currency bonds seen returning 9 percent versus this year's negative return in dollar terms.

"EM inflation has peaked and should decline to 4.9 percent by mid-2012, which is supportive of local bond returns in local currency terms," JPM said in a note to clients.

It predicted interest rate cuts across the developing world, with Latin America lowering rates by an average of 108 basis points, while Asia was seen cutting by just 6 bps. That could give 5 percent positive returns in terms of carry and duration while currency appreciation will contribute 4 percent, JPM said.

The predictions look optimistic given the rout on emerging assets in recent weeks due to the out-of-control debt dynamics in the developed world and fears of increased deleveraging ahead.

Emerging currencies from the Korean won to the Mexican peso have fallen to multi-year troughs versus the dollar while some such as the Indian rupee have collapsed to record lows. This has wiped out 2011 returns on the GBI-EM local bond index to minus 1 percent in dollar terms.

"The key risk to our forecast of positive returns for the GBI-EM in 2012 stems from potential currency weakness, which most likely would come on the back of unfavourable developments in Europe rather than EM-specific drivers," JPM admitted.

On hard currency debt, JPMorgan said emerging sovereign bonds would likely return 7-8 percent while the CEMBI corporate bond index would gain 6-7 percent.

The forecast is based on a 50-75 bps rise in Treasury yields, JPM said.

The dollar-denomimated EMBI Global emerging sovereign bond index has returned 6.9 percent year-to-date.

"Inflows to dedicated EM fixed income funds are projected to remain stable at $40 billion next year, with both domestic pension funds and sovereign wealth funds providing additional support," the bank added.

That is similar to inflow levels expected this year.

JPMorgan pointed out that despite the risk reversal this year, there had been a significant rise in assets benchmarked to its emerging debt index series. They stand at a record $428 billion, up 39 percent from $308 billion at end-2010.

Assets benchmarked to its emerging debt indices could rise by up to $240 billion by end-2012, JPM predicted. (Reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)