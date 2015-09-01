* Drop in foreign currency debt may help EM govts withstand
shocks
* Bigger holdings by local banks creates other potential
problems
* Companies in China, Turkey, Hungary and Chile have
increased foreign debt
LONDON, Sept 2 A push by emerging market
countries over the last 15 years to borrow a smaller proportion
of their debt in foreign currencies should make them less
vulnerable to economic shocks, a new report from Moody's said on
Tuesday.
The study by the ratings firm of 31 of the biggest emerging
markets showed that while the amount of debt had risen roughly
12 percent since 2000, economic growth had largely kept pace and
almost 90 percent was now in their own currencies.
Coupled with the fact that almost 68 percent of all EM
sovereign debt was now held by 'resident' investors compared
with 58 percent 15 years ago, Moody's said it argued for "lower
crisis susceptibility" for those economies.
"The associated decline of currency mismatches reduces the
vulnerability of these countries to economic shocks and
increases the effectiveness of monetary and fiscal policy."
The situation isn't black and white, however. Foreign
investors have increased their participation in local currency
markets which "may transmit global financial shocks" if they
sell during times of tension.
Also the shift of sovereign debt to the domestic investor
base could "deepen linkages" to other sectors of the economy
like banks.
That was one of problems at the heart of the euro zone
crisis when countries like Greece, Ireland, Portugal and Ireland
got trapped in a vicious circle where their sovereign debt woes
hammered their banks, which then in turn required bailouts.
And while governments may have cut their proportion of
foreign currency debt, the opposite is true for companies.
Referencing a recent report from consultants McKinsey,
Moody's said that between 2007-14 debt-to-GDP ratios increased
by 20 percentage points or more in the corporate sectors of
China, Turkey, Hungary and Chile, and in the household sector in
Thailand.
That jump has also been increasingly in foreign currency
debt, it added.
(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Hugh Lawson)