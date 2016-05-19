LONDON May 17 Debt restructuring advisers are
being kept busy by emerging markets and demand for their
services is likely to increase as weak commodities and tougher
capital markets batter the sector, a top restructuring executive
told Reuters.
ThomsonReuters data shows completed distressed debt and
bankruptcy restructuring activity totalled $25.4 billion during
the first quarter of 2016, a 16 percent increase from the same
period last year.
In emerging Europe, Middle East and Africa, completed debt
restructuring volumes rose 8 percent to $15.5 billion.
The pipeline of emerging restructurings will likely swell in
coming years as debt contracted during the easy-money years
falls due, Martin Gudgeon, head of European Restructuring and
Special Situations at PJT Partners said.
PJT, the consultancy created last year by spinning off the
advisory arm of Blackstone, was advising on
restructurings worth over $52 billion at the end of the first
quarter, TR data showed. It also topped first quarter league
tables in terms of restructurings handled.
"There is an awful lot of emerging market (restructuring
business). The reasons are that first sectorally, the extractive
industry, a lot of that is geographically in emerging markets.
The second ingredient is access to capital especially if you
happen to be in a capital intensive industry," Gudgeon told
Reuters.
He said the third ingredient was currency, with many
companies with dollar borrowings seeing their own currencies
weaken, making debt servicing more expensive.
Gudgeon is one of the top global names advising on dealing
with multi-billion dollar debt piles; past assignments include
Dubai World, Greece and UK bank Northern Rock, while last year
he negotiated what many saw as an extremely advantageous deal
for holders of Ukraine's sovereign bonds.
This year he is overseeing some Ukrainian and Russian
corporate restructurings and expects a pick-up in African
business too.
But some of PJT's biggest current deals are in Brazil, where
it is overseeing telecoms firm Oi's $14.3 billion restructuring
.
Emerging markets' outstanding debt is estimated at over $62
trillion by the Institute of International Finance. Some $1.6
trillion in dollar debt is seen maturing in the next five years,
a sector which is likely to suffer as U.S. interest rates rise.
"Cost of capital may still be cheap but there is too much
debt out there. I am not sure there is the same amount of
capital still available (for refinancing). People are more
picky," Gudgeon said.
"Does that create an opportunity? There is a lot to do in
emerging markets."
One potential weak spot is the banking sector, Gudgeon
reckons, where local banks borrowed overseas to fund domestic
lending but are now facing a rise in bad loans at home.
Outside emerging markets, structured products, created for
instance to securitise assets such as mortgages and loans, poses
risks, Gudgeon said.
"I don't think the structured finance stuff has worked its
way through the system yet, there is a lot of that hidden in the
bad banks," he said, referring to structures specially created
to isolate riskier assets.
