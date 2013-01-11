LONDON, Jan 11 Emerging market borrowers raised more than $400 billion in international bond markets last year, a 30 percent jump form 2011 but issuance levels may ease off this year. To read an article on emerging bond issuance and returns please click Here is a table detailing bond issuance by region and sector in 2012 and forecasts for 2013 from JPMorgan. YEAR SECTOR AMOUNT (bln $) 2012 SOVEREIGN 82,000 2013 SOVEREIGN FORECAST 78,150 2012 TOTAL CORPORATE 329,009 Asia 124,468 E.Europe 65,476 Latam 99,890 Mideast/Africa 39,175 2013 CORPORATE FORECAST 280,600 Asia 90,950 E.Europe 62,000 Latin America 80,575 Mideast/Africa 47,075 2012 TOTAL ISSUANCE 411,009 2013E TOTAL FORECAST 358,750 - Source: JPMorgan (Compiled by Sujata Rao; Editing by Toby Chopra)