NEW YORK, June 14 Trading volume in emerging market debt fell 9 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, to $1.582 trillion, but jumped from the fourth quarter of 2011, EMTA, the association for emerging markets debt trading, said on T hur sday.

Overall trading surged 21.5 percent from the $1.302 trillion reported in the fourth quarter of last year, according to a survey released by EMTA.

Local market instruments made up 66 percent of total reported volume in the first quarter, at $1.043 trillion. That was down 7 percent from the year-ago period, but up 8 percent from the fourth quarter of last year.

MOST TRADED

Brazilian instruments were the most frequently traded overall, with $250 billion in turnover - a 34 percent increase from the $187 billion in the year-ago period and a 49 percent jump from the $168 billion in the fourth quarter. Brazil accounted for 16 percent of total trading in the survey.

In second place were Mexican instruments, at $231 billion. That was a 54 percent advance over the first quarter of 2011 and a 50 percent rise over the fourth quarter's $154 billion, EMTA said. Mexico made up 15 percent of the overall survey volume.

Russian assets posted the third-highest volume, with $130 billion in turnover, or 8 percent of survey volume. That was 15 percent more than the $113 billion in the first quarter of last year and 65 percent more than the fourth quarter's $79 billion.

Eurobond trading activity in the first quarter of this year fell 10 percent to $531 billion versus the year-ago-period. Nonetheless, that was still a 75 percent jump from the $304 billion in the fourth quarter of last year.

"The strong primary market, both in the corporate and sovereign Eurobond markets, was one of bigger stories in EM debt in the first quarter," Jeff Williams, director in emerging markets strategy at Citi, said in the EMTA statement.

Sovereigns made up 59 percent of Eurobond activity in the first quarter, at $313 billion. Corporate issues made up 39 percent of Eurobond trading, with $206 billion.

EMTA's survey covers more than 90 emerging market countries, with input from 60 investment and commercial banks as well as asset management firms and hedge funds. (Reporting By Luciana Lopez; Editing by Dan Grebler)