NEW YORK, March 2 Emerging market debt
trading volumes contracted by 30 percent in the fourth quarter,
dented by concerns over fallout from the European debt crisis
and leading to an overall decline in activity for 2011, an
industry association said on Friday.
For the full year, the debt trading volumes fell by 4
percent to $6.506 trillion, down from a record high in 2010 of
$6.765 trillion, EMTA, the association for the emerging markets
debt trading industry, said in a statement.
The fourth-quarter volumes fell to $1.302 trillion versus
the same time a year ago, EMTA said in its statement. The
drop-off in trading activity from the prior quarter was 26
percent.
"The fourth quarter of 2011 was characterized by ongoing
concerns over Europe, potential contagion, and high volatility
in foreign exchange and other global markets," Eric Fine,
portfolio manager at Van Eck Global, said in the EMTA statement.
"The increased investment in emerging market bond markets
over prior quarters as a result of their strong performance
during the 2008/2009 crisis perhaps planted some technical seeds
of a retrenchment," he said.
Trading volumes for local market debt instruments fell 2
percent in 2011 to $4.641 trillion. Local debt represents 71
percent of total reported emerging market debt volumes.
Local Hong Kong instruments were the most traded at $846
billion, followed by $704 billion in Mexico, $528 billion in
Brazil, $380 billion in South Africa, and $267 billion in
Turkey.
In the fourth quarter, local debt trading volumes stood at
$965 billion, down 26 percent from the year-ago period and off
28 percent from the prior quarter.
Eurobond trading volumes stood at $1.788 trillion in 2011,
off 9 percent from 2010. Volumes tumbled 44 percent in the
fourth quarter to $304 billion versus the same period a year ago
and were down 27 percent from the third quarter of 2011.
The $941 billion in sovereign debt made up 53 percent of
Eurobond activity versus a 55 percent share in 2010 when volumes
stood at $1.089 trillion.
Corporate Eurobond trading volumes fell 5 percent to $763
billion in 2011.
In the overall survey, sovereign Eurobonds accounted for 15
percent of trading volumes while corporate trading accounted for
12 percent of turnover.
Russia's 2030 sovereign bond was the most frequently traded
Eurobond at $50 billion, followed by $17 billion each for
Venezuela's 2022 and 2027 bonds. Mexico's 2020 bond had $15
billion in turnover compared with $14 billion in Mexico's 2040
issue.
The overall most frequently traded instruments, according to
the survey, were Hong Kong-based with $896 billion, a 35 percent
increase over the prior year and accounting for 14 percent of
overall trading volumes.
Mexican instruments were the second most actively traded at
$868 billion, a rise of 26 percent for the year and 13 percent
of overall trading volumes.
Brazilian assets were third with $722 billion in turnover,
down 25 percent on the year and 11 percent of overall trading
volumes.
Russia had $426 billion in turnover followed by $419 billion
from South Africa.
The EMTA survey includes trading volumes from over 90
emerging market countries, "as reported by more than 50 leading
investment and commercial banks, asset management firms and
hedge funds."
