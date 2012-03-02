NEW YORK, March 2 Emerging market debt trading volumes contracted by 30 percent in the fourth quarter, dented by concerns over fallout from the European debt crisis and leading to an overall decline in activity for 2011, an industry association said on Friday.

For the full year, the debt trading volumes fell by 4 percent to $6.506 trillion, down from a record high in 2010 of $6.765 trillion, EMTA, the association for the emerging markets debt trading industry, said in a statement.

The fourth-quarter volumes fell to $1.302 trillion versus the same time a year ago, EMTA said in its statement. The drop-off in trading activity from the prior quarter was 26 percent.

"The fourth quarter of 2011 was characterized by ongoing concerns over Europe, potential contagion, and high volatility in foreign exchange and other global markets," Eric Fine, portfolio manager at Van Eck Global, said in the EMTA statement.

"The increased investment in emerging market bond markets over prior quarters as a result of their strong performance during the 2008/2009 crisis perhaps planted some technical seeds of a retrenchment," he said.

Trading volumes for local market debt instruments fell 2 percent in 2011 to $4.641 trillion. Local debt represents 71 percent of total reported emerging market debt volumes.

Local Hong Kong instruments were the most traded at $846 billion, followed by $704 billion in Mexico, $528 billion in Brazil, $380 billion in South Africa, and $267 billion in Turkey.

In the fourth quarter, local debt trading volumes stood at $965 billion, down 26 percent from the year-ago period and off 28 percent from the prior quarter.

Eurobond trading volumes stood at $1.788 trillion in 2011, off 9 percent from 2010. Volumes tumbled 44 percent in the fourth quarter to $304 billion versus the same period a year ago and were down 27 percent from the third quarter of 2011.

The $941 billion in sovereign debt made up 53 percent of Eurobond activity versus a 55 percent share in 2010 when volumes stood at $1.089 trillion.

Corporate Eurobond trading volumes fell 5 percent to $763 billion in 2011.

In the overall survey, sovereign Eurobonds accounted for 15 percent of trading volumes while corporate trading accounted for 12 percent of turnover.

Russia's 2030 sovereign bond was the most frequently traded Eurobond at $50 billion, followed by $17 billion each for Venezuela's 2022 and 2027 bonds. Mexico's 2020 bond had $15 billion in turnover compared with $14 billion in Mexico's 2040 issue.

The overall most frequently traded instruments, according to the survey, were Hong Kong-based with $896 billion, a 35 percent increase over the prior year and accounting for 14 percent of overall trading volumes.

Mexican instruments were the second most actively traded at $868 billion, a rise of 26 percent for the year and 13 percent of overall trading volumes.

Brazilian assets were third with $722 billion in turnover, down 25 percent on the year and 11 percent of overall trading volumes.

Russia had $426 billion in turnover followed by $419 billion from South Africa.

The EMTA survey includes trading volumes from over 90 emerging market countries, "as reported by more than 50 leading investment and commercial banks, asset management firms and hedge funds." (Reporting By Daniel Bases; Editing by Leslie Adler)