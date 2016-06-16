By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, June 16 Trading volumes of emerging
markets debt rose by 13 percent in the first quarter of 2016
from the fourth quarter of last year, a survey showed on
Thursday.
Trading grew to $1.299 trillion in the first three months of
this year, according to EMTA, the trade association for the
emerging markets debt trading and investment industry. The group
found that debt trading also was 6 percent higher than during
the same period in 2015.
The figures are based on reports by 48 international banks,
asset management firms and hedge funds.
That bump came during a period that marked both significant
inflows and outflows of capital from emerging markets.
"Up to the middle of February, the market was very weak on
fears of capital outflows from China, a Fed intent on multiple
rate hikes, and low oil prices; and these factors weighed
significantly on trading volumes," said Gordian Kemen, global
head of emerging market fixed income strategy at Morgan Stanley.
"However, as the Fed turned decidedly more dovish, China fears
abated, and oil prices rose, asset prices recovered in the
second half of the quarter."
Turnover in local market instruments rose to $819 billion in
the first quarter, accounting for 63 percent of total reported
volume. Turnover was $652 billion in the first quarter of 2015
and $740 billion in the fourth quarter, accounting for increases
of 26 percent and 11 percent respectively.
Total debt trading volumes last year fell to their lowest
level since 2009, at $4.726 trillion, and had fallen 20 percent
from volumes in 2014, according to reporting from EMTA.
Mexican debt securities were the most frequently traded
local emerging market debt in the first quarter, at $179
billion, EMTA said.
Mexico was followed in popularity by local instruments from
India ($167 billion), Brazil ($64 billion), South Africa ($65
billion) and China ($61 billion).
(Editing by Cynthia Osterman)