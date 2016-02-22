(Repeats Friday's story without changes)
By Marc Jones
LONDON Feb 19 Argentina may be on the home
straight of the marathon legal battle over the restructuring of
its debts, but investors need to be wary that there are plenty
of other strained countries that litigation-loving funds can
swoop on if they want.
With default worries now rising, there are over a hundred
billion dollars of, especially older, emerging market bonds that
do not have Collective Action Clauses (CACs) which help avoid
Argentina-style fights.
CACs typically spell out that any restructuring can go ahead
with a 75 percent approval from investors, binding any
dissenting creditors in the process and avoiding lengthy legal
battles in the courts.
Oil-dependent Venezuela, which is in the grip of a recession
due to the commodity rout and has annual inflation of 190
percent, is seen as at highest risk of a default this year by
economists.
Close to $40 billion of its bonds, however, have no CACs,
including all of the $35.6 billion issued by state-owned oil
company PDVSA, meaning it could be exposed to a lengthy legal
grapple with holdouts.
It is by no means alone. Rodrigo Olivares-Caminal, Chair in
Banking and Finance Law at Queen Mary University in London says
as a rule of thumb any bond issued before 2003 under New York
law won't have a CAC.
The IIF estimates that adds up to around 10-15 percent of
the almost one trillion dollars of emerging market sovereign
debt outstanding and includes the likes of Brazil, Colombia and
Russia, although the latter tended in the past to favour English
law terms.
"If you don't have CACs, you will always have the threat of
having holdouts," Olivares-Caminal said.
"The countries to focus on are the big ones that are in
distress at the moment, Venezuela and Brazil. It is not an issue
right now but you should also keep in the back of your mind
Russia, and don't forget Africa either."
SWAP SHOP
An IMF paper from late last year showed that clear lines
can't been drawn either. Of 73 bond issued since October 2014
roughly 40 percent didn't have CACs.
The lack of these clauses could stagger the restructuring
process and cause delays that in the case of Argentina led to
the country's 15-year isolation from the capital markets. Good
news for the lawyers but few others.
Kevin Daly, on the investment committee at Aberdeen Asset
Management, said another country now on the watch list was
Mozambique.
It has been making noises about restructuring one of its
quasi-sovereign bonds and Daly said there are no CACs, meaning
the process may not be simple.
Hung Tran, executive managing director at the IIF, said a
lack of CACs in focused restructurings can sometimes be more
problematic than bigger ones.
"A fact that a bond does haven't a CAC doesn't automatically
mean it will be messy like Argentina," he said pointing to
Uruguay's speedy restructuring over a decade ago.
"But without CAC it can be more difficult if it is for a
single issue, as someone can easily build up a big enough stake
to block a restructuring."
It doesn't only affect sovereigns, plenty of companies are
in similar situations. Data from Standard & Poor's shows
corporate default rates are currently running at their highest
rate since the fallout of the financial crisis in 2008-09.
South Africa's Eskom has seen its bonds rattled
and Brazil's floundering state oil producer Petrobras
is another on the watch list as the oil slump pressure builds
and its rating tumbles.
Petrobras is already eyeing a $22 billion debt-for-equity
swap with its bank lenders but there are niggling concerns about
its bonds.
"Petrobras is still an issue but not in the very near term,"
said Mauro Leos, Moody's top Latin American sovereign analyst.
"The cash position is sufficient to cover all payments this
year and maybe till mid-2017. The question is what happens after
that."
(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Toby Chopra)