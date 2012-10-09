LONDON Oct 10 Economic growth across emerging
markets eased in the third quarter of 2012, with Brazil and
China being key areas of weakness and some resilience in India
and Russia, a survey found on Wednesday.
HSBC's emerging markets index (EMI), based on 23 service and
manufacturing purchasing managers' surveys conducted across 18
emerging economies, slipped to 52.1 in the three months until
September from 53.2 in the second quarter, still above the mark
of 50 separating growth from contraction.
The survey showed that despite a drop in manufacturing
output, emerging market economies grew on the back of sustained
expansion in service sector activity, albeit at the weakest rate
in a year.
"It was pretty much the services sector that has lifted it
but there has been gradual moderation, with poor manufacturing
performance in China," said Murat Ulgen, chief economist,
central and eastern Europe and sub-Saharan Africa, at HSBC.
The survey saw Brazil and China lagging India and Russia for
growth, furthering a trend already apparent in the second
quarter, as the BRIC quartet of big developing economies moves
at different speeds.
The IMF this week cut its 2012 and 2013 growth expectations
for China, India and Brazil, but warned against being overly
pessimistic about the prospects of these economies, which were
major engines of growth in the global financial crisis.
Manufacturing output fell on weak demand from the developed
world and new orders declined among 11 out of the 18 economies
surveyed, while overall purchasing activity fell for the first
time in almost four years, HSBC said.
"Emerging economies are being impacted by the misery of the
developed world," said Ulgen.
Chinese output rose only marginally in the third quarter, as
goods production in the world's second biggest economy fell for
the fifth successive quarter, while Brazilian output broadly
flatlined.
In contrast, Russian manufacturing showed resilience, with
its strongest performance in six quarters in terms of output
growth, outperforming the country's service sector for the first
time since the first quarter of 2011.
The survey showed emerging market service sector optimism
for the coming year hitting its weakest level since 2005,
marking a sharp contrast with the previous quarter when service
providers were at their most optimistic for two years.
Mirroring the overall trend of the survey, China's service
providers were least optimistic overall, while Indian
counterparts showed most confidence.
Rising employment in the service sectors overtook declining
headcounts in manufacturing, resulting in the thirteenth
successive quarter of increasing employment in emerging markets.
The index is calculated using data produced by research firm
Markit.