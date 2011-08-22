* EM debt trading slows by 2 percent in Q2 vs Q1

* Hong Kong assets lead trading volume

NEW YORK Aug 22 Emerging market debt trading fell slightly in the second quarter of 2011 to $1.704 trillion compared to the first quarter of the year, according to the association for the Emerging Markets debt trading industry.

Although trading rose by 10 percent from the same period last year, volumes were slightly lower than the $1.739 trillion reported in the first three months of 2011, EMTA said in a statement.

Large increases in the trading of Mexican and Hong Kong instruments were more than offset by decreased trading volumes in many countries such as Argentina, Brazil, Poland, South Africa, Turkey and Venezuela.

Trading volume in local market debt stood at $1.213 trillion in the second quarter, representing 71 percent of total reported volume.

This represents a 13 percent increase compared to trading of $1.076 trillion in the second quarter of 2010, and an 8 percent increase from first quarter volume of $1.125 trillion.

Hong Kong assets were the most frequently traded local markets debt, then those from Mexico, Brazil, South Africa and Russia.

Eurobond trading rose 3 percent to $481 billion compared to $465 billion in the second quarter of last year, but fell 18 percent from the first quarter when it reached $589 billion.

The most frequently traded individual emerging market eurobonds in the second quarter included Russia's 2030 bond ($8 billion in turnover), Mexico's 2040 bond ($5 billion), Venezuela's 2027 bonds ($4 billion), Venezuela's 2022 bond ($4 billion) and Brazil's 2037 bond ($3 billion).

According to EMTA, corporate Eurobond trading reached $221 billion in the second quarter compared to $201 billion the same period the previous year, or a 10 percent increase. Corporate bonds represented 46 percent of Eurobond trading.

Hong Kong instruments were the most frequently traded overall, according to EMTA, with $344 billion in turnover. This compares with $143 billion in the second quarter of last year -- a 141 percent increase -- and $225 billion in the first quarter of this year -- a 53 percent rise. Hong Kong volumes accounted for 20 percent of total trading.

Mexican debt was the second most frequently traded in the EMTA report, followed by Brazil, Russia and South Africa.

Participants reported decreased trading in many Middle Eastern countries in the wake of the Arab Spring, including a 60 percent decrease in Egyptian trading on both a quarterly and annual basis, and declines also in volumes of other countries such as Bahrain and Qatar.

(Reporting by Manuela Badawy; Editing by Kenneth Barry)