(Corrects Albania Eurobond sale)
By Karin Strohecker
LONDON Nov 6 Dollar bond sales by smaller,
junk-rated emerging countries have sprung back to life in
October following a three-month hiatus as governments rush to
raise much-needed cash before U.S. interest rates start rising.
Sliding commodity prices and political turmoil have
pummelled many countries labelled as "frontier" - a fast growing
but less developed and higher risk sub-set of emerging economies
that ranges from Angola and Belarus to Egypt and Pakistan.
A mauling for emerging market assets sparked off by doubts
over China's economic health and a devaluation in the yuan in
August saw Eurobond issuance grind to a halt in the third
quarter. For the first time since the 2008 financial crisis
there was no fresh debt sale from frontier markets for more than
two months, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Yet in October, issuers rushed back to the markets, selling
$2.5 billion - the heaviest month of issuance since January.
November looks set to follow in that vein, having already seen
$2 billion of issuance via bonds from Jordan and Angola.
"There are weaker credits that do need the money for budget
financing where commodity weakness has opened up financing
gaps," said Mark Baker, investment director at Standard Life
Investments. "That's especially the case in Sub-Saharan Africa."
Some of these issuers, like copper producer Zambia or oil
exporter Angola, had to pay hefty yields to plug the holes
emerging from revenues getting hammered and fiscal positions
deteriorate in the wake of tumbling commodity prices.
Zambia, which sells almost 50 percent of its exports to
China, issued $1.25 billion in July at 9.375 percent. The
country has seen its Kwacha currency lose more than half of its
value against the dollar since the start of the year.
Angola, which exports more than 60 percent of its crude to
Beijing, had to promise 9.5 percent when raising $1.5 billion on
Thursday..
And Ghana at the start of October paid investors a 10.75
percent coupon, even though its $1 billion bond was partially
guaranteed by the World Bank. With few financing options, Accra
wants to return to global bond markets before year-end.
Looking at their credit worthiness, most frontier issuers -
like Angola or Jordan - have a "junk" rating, meaning
governments have to pay a premium over more secure "investment
grade" issuers.
PENT UP DEMAND
And little change seems to be on the horizon. Ratings agency
Moody's found that growth potential among frontier markets was
strong compared to emerging markets overall, yet very few were
well placed for credit improvements.
"None of the 29 rated frontier-market sovereigns in the
study has seen dramatic credit improvements over the past 10
years," Moody's analysts said in their recent report.
While some investors harbour doubts over the economic health
of frontier commodity exporters, the issues got a warm welcome
from investors, with order books for Angola's issue bulging to
more than $7 billion.
"Angola was a reflection of a recent recovery in appetite
towards commodity-sensitive emerging markets, they managed to
take advantage of that," said Baker.
There is much pent-up demand in general. Despite Sri Lanka's
recent economic troubles, investors placed orders worth $3.3
billion for its end-October Eurobond, allowing it to expand the
deal size to $1.5 billion.
With interest rates set by most major central banks hovering
at record lows for extended periods, many western investors are
hunting for yield around the globe.
Jordan sold $500 million earlier in the week at a yield of
6.125 percent, while Oman has hired banks for its
dollar-denominated issue.
From the Western Balkan region, Albania sold a 450 million
euro issue on Thursday while Macedonia is on the road speaking
to investors about a euro-denominated issue.
Yet the issuance window is tight, with U.S. Thanksgiving
Holidays at the end of November and another U.S. Federal Reserve
meeting looming in early December, which could see policy maker
increase interest rates for the first time since June 2006.
"Everyone who is ready will try and execute in the next
couple of weeks, unless we get another big surprise in U.S.
data," said one London-based fund manager.
(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Toby Chopra)