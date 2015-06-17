LONDON, June 17 Polish debt insurance costs hit 15-month highs on Wednesday and bond yields across eastern Europe hovered near multi-month peaks as the prospect of a Greek default prompted investors to reassess their exposure to the region.

While some analysts reckon fears of widespread and lasting contagion are overblown, Greece's possible euro exit and fears of bank runs there are taking a toll on regional markets, especially in the Balkans which retain trade and banking links with the stricken euro zone country.

These connections are prompting unease even though the links are far less strong than even a year ago, as these graphics show: link.reuters.com/nuh64w

"Everything in central Europe is vulnerable, people are pulling money into Asia or Latam," said Simon Quijano-Evans, head of emerging market research at Commerzbank.

"There are high-quality fundamental stories, including Hungary and Poland, that will come out of this better but in the short term everything will get hit."

Poland's five-year credit default swaps were quoted by Markit at 76 basis points, the highest in 15 months, while Hungarian and Romanian CDS hit their highest since January.

Poland, the region's biggest economy and most liquid market is often used as a regional proxy trade and its local bond yields have hit 10-month highs, mirroring this week's sell-off in Italian, Spanish and Portuguese bonds.

Bulgaria, the country most closely linked to Greek banks, saw its CDS touch a four-month high of 180 bps, having risen 20 bps since the start of June.

The country's seven-year euro bond has fallen 2 cents since the start of June while Sofia stocks hit a six-month low on Tuesday before regaining some ground.

Romania's seven-year euro bond is trading at its lowest since September 2014.

"Bulgaria, probably the most exposed, will have to draw comfort from a liquidity swap line from the ECB -- one was provided during last year's banking sector crisis," Standard Bank analyst Demetrios Efstathiou said.

Bulgaria, Serbia and Romania all recorded hefty private sector financial capital outflows in May, according to data from consultancy CrossBorder Capital.

The pain is feeding through to regional currencies.

Hungary's forint and the Romanian leu are within sight of five-month lows against the euro, while the Polish zloty has nudged up slightly after reaching a four-month trough .

JPMorgan advised clients to sell the forint and the Serbian dinar, saying of the latter that "the exposure of the Serbian banking sector to Greek banks is high compared to peers, which could lead to deterioration in investor sentiment towards the dinar in the case of an adverse shock".

But they, like other analysts, acknowledge that Europe's emerging east is probably less vulnerable than it appears.

Investor concerns stem largely from banks' exposure to Greece but their subsidiaries there are well capitalised and have an adequate cushion of liquidity, said Unicredit economist Dan Bucsa.

"If needed, central banks will be ready to provide additional support," Bucsa added. (Additional reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Catherine Evans)