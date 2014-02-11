* Hungary, Romania seen vulnerable in emerging Europe
* Politics, influence over central banks worry investors
* Hungary's debt, percentage of foreign ownership a worry
* Poland back in favour after pension policy storm
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Feb 11 Central and eastern Europe may
have weathered the latest emerging markets squalls better than
most but Hungary and Romania show the region is not immune and
capital flight is not the only worry on investors' minds.
While most central European markets have fared better over
the past year than the 'fragile five' countries of Indonesia,
South Africa, Brazil, India, and Turkey with their urgent need
to finance current account gaps, many have still been dragged
through the wringer over the past couple of weeks.
Hungary has made a particularly convincing case for turning
the 'fragile five' into a 'shaky six'.
Despite Budapest's insistence that its current account
surplus makes it far less reliant on the goodwill of foreign
stock and bond investors, its currency and share
market have sunk further than those of most in the
quintet singled out for their acute dependence on investment
flows.
The lesson seems to be that messy politics and weak central
banks can be just as damaging for the image as deficits.
Aberdeen Asset Management fund manager Viktor Szabo said
Hungarian debt ratios near 80 percent of annual economic output,
wrangles with foreign banks and a central bank eyeing more
interest rates cuts meant he was steering clear.
"Hungary has no problem on the current account side ...
(but) it has high debt levels, with a significant part of it
denominated in foreign currency," Szabo said.
"It is becoming more expensive to refinance the debt, and
the risk is that another wave of global risk aversion could lead
to failed bond auctions."
Hungary and Poland both sailed through bond sales on
Thursday. But the forint remains near a 2-1/2 year low versus
the euro and Hungary's borrowing costs
have hardly budged from a six-month high, as has the premium
investors demand to buy bonds there rather than from ultra-safe
Germany or Poland.
POLAND 'THE BENCHMARK'
Romania and Serbia are showing some of the same strains as
Hungary, although central bank intervention has helped limit the
impact on the leu and dinar currencies
.
Daniel Hewitt, a senior emerging market economist at
Barclays, said the limited use of the dollar in the region
should help but it would be unable to escape another big
sell-off.
Individual central bank policy stances are increasingly
important for currency defence after abrupt defensive rate hikes
in India, Turkey and South Africa.
Hungary's monetary policymakers, all appointed by the
current government, have cut rates from a 7 percent 2012 peak to
just to 2.85 percent last month.
They discuss interest rates again on Feb. 18 and with
inflation extremely low - helped by energy price cuts - the bank
has maintained there is more room to cut rates. But noises from
politicians last week suggest the mood may be shifting.
"In my world, the difference between Hungary and Poland has
been quite striking in this recent sell-off," said Hewitt.
"The Hungarian central bank seems to have pushed monetary
loosening too far ... and they have an overhang of liquidity due
to their Funding for Growth scheme, whereas in Poland they have
been pretty restrained."
Both Hewitt and Szabo tip Polish FX and equities as best
equipped to weather any further unrest.
Poland, the region's biggest emerging economy, has shaken
off investor disapproval over a pensions nationalisation last
year and its economy is seen growing almost 3 percent this year
even though interest rates are higher than most. Its zloty
currency has recouped all of its losses from the latest
upset and its main stock index has rebounded.
Its links to recovering core European economies like Germany
give the zloty the natural advantage of a central bank likely to
be eyeing rate hikes later in the year.
"Poland is the real benchmark for me," added Murat Toprak,
emerging market strategist at HSBC in London. "It has good
fundamentals ... if it starts selling off, then we also have to
worry about a lot of different countries."
UNION BENEFITS
As European Union members, Poland, Hungary and the Czech
Republic are bound by the bloc's rules on fiscal house-keeping.
For the past several years that has constrained their
governments from running big deficits to boost growth.
But it has also restrained current account deficits, sparing
their currencies the worst of the capital outflow risks posed by
the U.S. retreat from easy money.
Then there are the EU's 'cohesion funds' to help
ex-communist countries rebuild infrastructure. That's investment
for which they don't have to compete with emerging economies
elsewhere.
"The most important thing for these countries is (economic)
growth. The data we have had recently has been good ...so they
are positioned to outperform," said Hewitt at Barclays.
"If things do stabilise, even Hungary will strengthen."
(Additional reporting by Marcin Goettig in Warsaw and Sujata
Rao in London; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)