MEXICO CITY, June 28 Private capital flows to
emerging markets are set to fall in 2014 to their lowest since
the global financial crisis as expectations grow for an
unwinding in U.S. Federal Reserve stimulus, a global banking
group said in a new report.
Tighter U.S. policy and weaker growth in emerging markets
would reverse the main drivers that have sent foreign investors
piling into emerging debt and equities in recent years in a
search for yield, the Institute of International Finance said.
The IIF cut its forecast for private capital flows to
emerging markets to $1.112 trillion in 2014, the lowest since
2009, from an estimated $1.145 trillion this year.
While the IIF assumed a smooth exit from the stimulus
program in the United States, a market rout could not be ruled
out if U.S. Treasury yields jumped sharply.
"Following the recent shift in market expectations on the
timing of a U.S. exit from monetary accommodation, a further
sharp increase in bond yields could send severe ripples across
the global financial system," it said in a report late Thursday.
Even under the baseline scenario, flows to emerging
economies in Asia and Europe would be especially hard-hit, the
IIF forecast. Inflows to Africa and the Middle East and Latin
America were expected to rise slightly in 2014.
Emerging market currencies, equities and bonds have dropped
since early May as speculation has grown about when the Fed will
start to pull back on bond purchases, gradually lessening the
extra liquidity being pumped into financial markets.
Funds tracker EPFR said investors pulled $23.3 billion out
of global bond funds in the latest week, including $5.6 billion
from emerging market funds.
The IIF said countries such as Ukraine, Hungary and Turkey,
were particularly vulnerable to a reversal in foreign capital
flows, while others such as China, South Korea and Saudi Arabia
would continue to be a major source of external financing.
Overall, private sector outflows from emerging markets were
expected to rise to $1 trillion in both 2013 and 2014.