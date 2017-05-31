(Adds New York dateline)
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK May 31 Emerging markets saw a fourth
straight month of net portfolio inflows above $20 billion from
foreign investors in May, putting inflows to the asset class at
levels near the so-called commodity super cycle that saw asset
prices soar from 2010-2014, a survey showed Wednesday.
May was also the sixth straight month of net non-resident
portfolio inflows, the Institute of International Finance
reported.
Funds flowing to emerging markets equities and debt rose to
a six-month moving average above the 2010-2014 high of $23
billion, the highest level since November 2014.
The IIF estimated that net inflows to emerging markets
assets were $20.5 billion this month, with debt and equity
markets both receiving about $10 billion. That number was about
the same as the total for April, and was led by inflows to
emerging market assets in Asia.
Emerging Asian markets attracted $17.4 billion combined
equity and debt inflows, followed by European emerging markets
with $2.5 billion. Inflows to Latin America and assets in Africa
and the Middle East were nearly flat.
"This regional breakdown is consistent with the trend
observed since the beginning of 2016, in which a large portion
of inflows has been directed towards EM Asia," IIF said in a
statement.
"While some of this is due to the relatively large volume of
investable securities in the region – as it has seen strong
issuance during this period – it also reflects stronger growth
performance and deepening financial markets."
Total capital flows were less positive for the asset class
and increased out of China, IIF said.
The company estimated that net capital outflows from China
accelerated slightly in April, to more than $20 billion, the
largest since January. Additionally, emerging markets net
capital inflows, excluding China, remain at multi-year lows,
implying subdued banking and FDI flows.
Brazilian and Indian assets were the most heavily bought, as
allegations that Brazilian President Michel Temer could be
involved in a wide-ranging corruption scandal that has snared
dozens of the country's businessmen and lawmakers appeared to
lure investors.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index sold off
nearly 9 percent after the news broke and foreigners apparently
used the sell-off as a buying opportunity. There have been
inflows of nearly $600 million since the news broke, IIF said.
India has seen over $17.5 billion of inflows year-to-date,
totaling more than 60 percent of net 2016 inflows.
