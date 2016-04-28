LONDON, April 28 Emerging markets have received
$25.5 billion in portfolio investments this month, with bonds
accounting for the lion's share of the money, although flows
were below the 21-month high hit in March, an industry body said
on Thursday.
The Institute of International Finance (IIF), one of the
most authoritative trackers of investment flows to and from
emerging markets, said in a note that emerging debt markets
received $20.5 billion in April, while equities took the rest.
Inflows in March were $37.1 billion, the first positive
month after eight months of losses.
All four emerging regions registered inflows in April, with
Latin America attracting $12 billion, followed by emerging Asia
with $11.2 billion, the IIF said, citing growing interest in
Brazil where the possible impeachment of leftwing President
Dilma Rousseff could make way for a more reformist government.
Emerging markets have enjoyed a strong recovery since
mid-January, with MSCI's main emerging equity index up
22 percent since then. Emerging local bonds have returned around
12 percent so far this year in dollar terms while hard currency
emerging debt is up 6 percent.
But the IIF saw the gains as fragile, as they follow the
U.S. Federal Reserve backpedalling on aggressive interest rate
rises, in turn spurring a commodity rally. Growth across the
developing world remains sluggish, the group noted.
It also linked this year's gains to an unprecedented
eight-month long stretch of investor flight from emerging
markets that resulted in $80 billion in capital outflows.
"Caution should be used in the months ahead, as there are
numerous economic and political catalysts that could have an
adverse impact on portfolio flows to EMs and other risk
assets-with one of the largest risks being a more hawkish Fed
than what is currently priced into the markets," the IIF said.
(Reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Hugh Lawson)