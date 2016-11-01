LONDON Nov 1 Emerging economies led by China saw $225 billion in net capital outflows in the nine months to end-September, well below year-ago levels of $365 billion, according to the Institute of International Finance (IIF).

The IIF, one of the most authoritative trackers of capital flows to and from the developing world, said Chinese outflows amounted to $373 billion, $93 billion less than a year ago.

But net outflows from China accelerated to $112 billion in the third quarter, led by $41 billion that fled in September, the group said in a report sent late on Monday.

It attributed this to increased demand for dollars from local players, while foreign demand for yuan-denominated assets was subdued despite the currency's Oct 1 inclusion in the International Monetary Fund's SDR basket .

The IIF estimated foreign exposure to yuan-denominated securities fell by $7.3 billion in September.

Emerging markets have performed strongly this year as most developed central banks have kept stimulus programmes in place.

The IIF said that if China were to be excluded, net capital flows to emerging markets were in positive territory in the third quarter, with over $65 billion received by the ten biggest developing economies. This represented the biggest quarterly inflow since mid-2014, the IIF said.

But some jitters were evident before U.S. elections on Nov 8 and the December U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that is likely to raise interest rates.

The IIF said these worries had shown up in October data that revealed $200 million in emerging market portfolio outflows, referring to stocks and bonds. This was the worst since May, the data showed, with emerging equities absorbing $5.4 billion but bonds shedding £5.6 billion. (Reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by John Stonestreet)