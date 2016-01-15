LONDON, Jan 15 Below are the tables for the best and worst performing actively-managed emerging market equity and bond funds in 2015, based on data from Lipper Global, a Thomson Reuters company. The returns are measured in the fund's local currency. The tables only include funds available for sale in Britain and exclude those with less than $50 million under management. For a story on fund performance in 2015 and how the top performing managers are positioning for 2016: Top 5 EM Equity Funds in 2015 FUND NAME 1 YR (%) 1. Invesco Korean Equity A USD 19 2. Parvest Equity Russia Classic Cap 18.74 EUR 3. Atlantis China 17.67 4. SEB 2 SEB Russia Fund C (EUR) 17.33 5. UBS (Lux) China Opportunity (USD) 15.95 Bottom 5 EM Equity Funds in 2015 FUND NAME 1 YR (%) 1. HSBC GIF Brazil Equity USD -45.82 2. Parvest Equity Brazil USD -43.12 3. JPM Brazil Equity A USD -42.84 4. BNY Mellon Brazil Equity A USD -37.41 5. Parvest Equity Latin America Classic -33.68 Cap USD Top 5 EM Bond Funds in 2015 FUND NAME 1 YR (%) 1. M&G Emerging Markets Bond X Inc 3.17 2. Standard Life Investments Emerging 1.89 Market Debt Retail Acc 3. Threadneedle Emerging Market Bond 1.58 Retail Net Inc GBX 4. Goldman Sachs Growth & Emerging 0.55 Markets Corporate Bond Portfolio 5. Pictet Global Emerging Debt-P USD 0.39 Bottom 5 EM Bond Funds in 2016 FUND NAME 1 YR (%) 1. BlueBay Emerging Market Local -17.48 Currency Bond R USD 2. PIMCO GIS Emerging Local Bond E USD -17.27 3. Investec GSF Emerging Markets LC -17.03 Debt A Acc USD 4. Wellington Emerging Local Debt USD -16.89 5. BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Debt -16.66 Local Currency A USD SOURCE: Lipper, owned by Thomson Reuters, is a fund research and analysis organisation providing independent insight on investment including mutual funds, retirement funds, hedge funds, fund fees and fund expenses. (Reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Catherine Evans)