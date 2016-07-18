July 18 Below are the tables for the best and
worst performing actively-managed emerging market equity and
bond funds in the first half of 2016, based on data from Lipper
Global, a Thomson Reuters company. The returns are measured in
the fund's local currency.
The tables only include funds available for sale in Britain
and exclude those with less than $50 million under management.
For a story on fund performance in the first half of 2016
and how the top performing managers are positioning for the
second half:
Top 5 EM Equity Funds in H1 2016
FUND NAME H1 (%)
1. HSBC GIF Brazil Equity 46.3
2. Aberdeen Latin American Equity 45.25
3. PARVEST Equity Brazil 42.36
4. Threadneedle Latin American Ret 39.47
5. JPM Brazil Equity A 37.87
Bottom 5 EM Equity Funds in H1 2016
FUND NAME H1 (%)
1. GAM Star China Equity USD -14.76
2. New Capital China Equity USD -13.48
3. First State China Focus -13.27
4. ChinaAMC China Opportunities -12.92
5. Edmond de Rothschild Fund-China A -12.78
Top 5 EM Bond Funds in H1 2016
FUND NAME H1 (%)
1. MGI Emerging Market Debt M-2 GBP 24.71
2. Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets 23.37
Bond
3. Investec Emerging Markets LC Debt A 21.35
4. Ashmore Emerging Markets Liquid 20.68
Investment Portfolio
5. M&G Emerging Markets Bond Sterling 18.76
Bottom 5 EM Bond Funds in H1 2016
FUND NAME H1 (%)
1. Sparinvest Emerging Markets 0.87
Corporate Value Bonds
2. BlueOrchard Microfinance P USD 1.53
3. Deutsche Invest I China Bonds USD 2.59
4. Templeton Emerging Markets Bond A 3.87
5. Raiffeisen-Osteuropa-Rent R A 3.94
SOURCE: Lipper, owned by Thomson Reuters, is a fund research and
analysis organisation providing independent insight on
investment including mutual funds, retirement funds, hedge
funds, fund fees and fund expenses.
(Reporting by Claire Milhench)