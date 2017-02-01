LONDON Feb 1 Ghana's sovereign dollar bonds fell as much as two cents in price on Wednesday after the country's finance minister told Reuters he had inherited a budget deficit that was far bigger than the previous government's target.

Ken Ofori-Atta said the deficit was "certainly closer to a double-digit" percentage of GDP rather than the 5 percent targeted for 2016, and attributed the overrun to "unchecked overspending".

The issue is sensitive because Ghana is following a three-year International Monetary Fund programme aimed at stabilising the economy.

The 2023 issue fell 1.3 cent while the 2026 and 2030 bonds fell 1.6 cent and 2.1 cents respectively, Thomson Reuters data showed.

