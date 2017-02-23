LONDON Feb 23 The assets of hedge funds
investing in emerging markets have surged above the $200 billion
mark for the first time, rising by $9.3 billion in 2016,
according to industry tracker Hedge Fund Research (HFR) said on
Thursday.
The Chicago-based group said the growth had been led by
hedge funds invested in Russia and Latin America, with total
capital invested in Latam-focused hedge funds increasing by $6.3
billion in 2016 and the assets of Russia and Eastern
Europe-focused funds up $2.5 billion.
"Strong performance gains, specially focused on Latin
America and Russia/Eastern Europe, contributed to this growth as
investors positioned for the impact of divergent monetary
policies in US and Europe on emerging markets," HFR said.
HFR's index of emerging market returns rose 7 percent in
2016 and got off to a strong 2017 start with January gains of
3.2 percent, the group said. The Latin America sub-index added
27.2 percent last year, it added.
The laggard last year was Asia, with total capital invested
in regional hedge funds declining by $4.4 billion, according to
the report.
Total emerging market hedge fund assets have more than
doubled from 2009 levels but they remain a small part of the
global hedge fund industry's $3 trillion assets.
(Reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Gareth Jones)