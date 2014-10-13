LONDON Oct 13 Investors are rethinking their
exposure to emerging markets, focusing on countries likely to
weather lean times with manufacturing exports to the United
States while avoiding those that have thrived on sending
commodities to a now slowing China.
After the financial crisis erupted in 2008, emerging markets
drew in huge amounts of capital as investors fled ultra-low
interest rates brought in to fend off recession in the United
States, while commodity and energy exporters prospered from
booming demand from China.
Now, Chinese economic growth is weakening and oil prices are
falling, whereas the dollar is riding high on expectations that
the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates from next
year. The euro zone economy, meanwhile, is flirting with
recession for the third time in recent years.
That leaves the United States as the only buoyant major
market for emerging market export economies, especially those
based on manufacturing and services.
"Simply increasing broad exposure to emerging markets is no
longer enough and it is necessary to discriminate between
countries and regions," Richard Titherington, head of emerging
market equities, at JP Morgan Asset Management, told a briefing
last week.
JP Morgan Asset Management tips Singapore, Taiwan and
Thailand as examples of manufacturing nations likely to benefit
from a growing U.S. economy.
Commodity exporters such as Russia, Chile, South Africa and
Brazil are likely to fare less well because their growth of
recent years was driven largely by demand from China,
Titherington said.
"Manufacturers have historically benefited from developed
market demand faster than commodity exporters," he added.
FALLING OIL
Those emerging markets that have had to compete with China
in importing commodities should benefit from the falling cost of
oil. That should help to improve their balance sheets and drive
down the cost of production for manufacturing industries.
In India for instance, the cost of importing oil has dropped
12.6 percent in local currency terms since Brent crude hit a
$147 per barrel peak in July 2008. Similarly, for Indonesia, the
cost of buying oil is down 18 percent and for South Korea, crude
is 37 percent cheaper.
Avinash Vazirani, a fund manager at Jupiter Asset
Management, said India will benefit particularly as it
subsidises energy prices on the domestic market. High global oil
prices strain the public budget, but these pressures ease as the
cost of imports falls.
It is no wonder then that India-focused equity funds have
enjoyed the best returns in emerging markets so far in 2014
while commodity exporting Russia brings up the
rear..
State revenues in oil-based economies such as Russia are
dwindling, leading to wider budget deficits that put pressure on
their currencies as well as depressing economic growth.
With Brent crude now at around $89 per barrel, it is
below the $92 level Saudi Arabia needs to fund its budget.
Other oil exporters such as Algeria, Ecuador and Nigeria all
need a price well over $100 per barrel for their budgets.
"You do have to take oil into account (while allocating).
The oil price fall is a relatively positive development for
countries such as India, or Turkey which are importers while
others such as Brazil and Russia will be penalised," said Jeremy
Lawson, chief economist at Standard Life Investments.
However, Lawson and others cautioned that the United States,
which is projected to post robust growth by the International
Monetary Fund, is a weak engine for global growth on its own.
"There has been a tendency to overstate the strength of the
global economic recovery ... There has been too much faith in
the ability of U.S. growth to lift all boats," Lawson said.
Simply focusing on manufacturers rather than commodity
exporters may not be enough to weather more volatile global
markets, however. Investors may need to discriminate further
still, to filter out emerging markets that depend on exporting
to weaker developed markets in Europe or Japan.
"From a trade perspective, a stronger U.S. should benefit
manufacturers, but more Mexico and Asia than emerging Europe,
for whom the primary driver is Germany and the European Union,"
said Craig Botham, an emerging markets economist at UK fund
manager Schroders.
Also, as investors have piled into east Asian markets that
rely on manufacturing, many such as Thailand are also looking
expensive, with stock markets trading well above the emerging
markets average on a price-forward earnings basis.
"It's difficult to see how expensive markets that are
probably seeing the tail end of an earnings upgrade cycle are
going to remain as expensive," said Sam Vecht, an emerging
markets fund manager at BlackRock.
Saker Nusseibeh, London-based Chief Executive of Hermes Fund
Managers, believes the scenario projected by the IMF of a strong
United States contrasting to sluggish Germany and Japan marks a
significant shift.
"We used to talk about the global economic cycle. It looks
like we have gone back to regional economic cycles," he said.
(Additional reporting by Sujata Rao, Graphics by Vincent
Flasseur; editing by David Stamp)