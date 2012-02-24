LONDON, Feb 24 (IFR) - New bond issuance from the
emerging markets this year has outstripped most people's
expectations yet one region is frustrating some bankers more
than any other: CEEMEA.
While supply from Latin America and Asia (including domestic
currency transactions) has sped along, new deals from Central
and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa has strolled in
comparison. The next few weeks in particular are expected to be
quiet.
"Everything from last year has more or less cleared but
there's hardly any new supply," said one syndicate official.
"It's really quiet."
He added in exasperation: "You can bring anything in this
market at the right price but there's nothing. It's nuts. CEEMEA
is embarrassing. There should be a lot more issuance."
Other bankers agree that with the market rallying
substantially since the beginning of the year potential CEEMEA
borrowers have been overly-cautious.
"I don't see a flood of RFPs and mandates," says one banker.
"The sovereigns are following the pattern you'd expect. But most
of the corporate and FI mandates are from last year. Where are
this year's? Either we're not getting the mandates or the
pipeline isn't as big as some people think."
At first glance, total issuance volumes in CEEMEA for 2012
look good. About USD26.5bn has been issued from a broad
definition of the region, according to Thomson Reuters, compared
with USD31.9bn from Latin America and USD21.54bn in hard
currencies from Asia ex-Japan and Australasia (including a
USD3bn bond from the ADB). Another USD48.1bn has been issued out
of Asia in domestic currencies.
Pierce through the CEEMEA numbers more closely, however,
and, as bankers point out, a large chunk of the volumes are due
to big sovereign deals, in stark contrast to the other two
regions.
The Czech Republic, Israel, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland,
Romania, South Africa, Slovakia and Turkey have all tapped the
bond markets this year, and in considerable size in almost all
cases.
In contrast, just a handful of the region's corporates have
taken advantage of the high levels of liquidity and the low
yield environment. Only Dolphin Energy, Israel Electric, Majid
Al Futtaim, Polkomtel and PGNiG have borrowed (excluding State
Oil Company of Azerbaijan, which is a quasi-sovereign).
UK-listed, Nigeria-focused oil company Afren is likely to join
them soon, once it completes its roadshow next week but
announced mandates are few and far between. Even within the
financial sector, issuance has been largely restricted to
top-tier regional names, such as Sberbank, VEB and Qatar
National Bank.
"CEEMEA borrowers have missed out on the rally to an
extent," says an origination official in London. "There's been a
fair amount of issuance but not a bucketload. It's not been
extraordinary. More Turkish banks should have come [only Yapi
Kredi has done so far] and one or two more Russian banks."
Valid reasons
There are valid reasons why issuance is not as strong, and
certainly not as diverse, as some bankers would wish. The region
is traditionally dominated by sovereign issuance, especially in
the early part of a year. In that sense, 2012 is not proving any
different.
Another reason is that Russian borrowers, who typically
account for a decent slew of non-sovereign issuance, have yet to
hit their straps, partly because of the upcoming presidential
election on March 4. Many companies are now also in a blackout
period. Bankers expect Russian transactions to pick up in late
March/ early April, once the sovereign has completed its
forthcoming Eurobond.
Domestic economic and political problems in other parts of
the region, such as Ukraine and Kazakhstan, are stifling
dealflow too. Ukrainian Railways, for example, is known to want
to access the bond market but with Ukraine in the midst of an
economic crisis, it's almost impossible for it to do so.
In addition, the expectation that some loan refinancings
would take place in the capital markets has yet to materialise.
While under-pressure European lenders are scaling back their
involvement in the loan market, US and regional banks are
stepping in. Analysis by Citigroup last year indicated that
USD164bn in CEEMEA loans are due to mature this year, on top of
USD52bn of bonds. But so far not a single bond deal in the
region has emerged because the borrower had trouble refinancing
a loan.
