LONDON, May 8 (IFR) - The government of Bahrain plans to issue US$1.25bn in 144a/Reg S bonds with a maturity of seven or 10 years, no later than the second week of June 2012.

The kingdom's central bank (CBB) issued a request for proposals to would-be lead arrangers in April, and has yet to confirm which institutions have won the business. The RFP states that the CBB's next step may be to select one or more bank to negotiate aspects such as fees and the deal's timetable further.

Five-year Bahraini CDS closed on Monday 7 around 360bp. Bahrain's conventional 2018s were quoted this morning with an indicative price around Z+350bp, while the bid-offer spread for the 2014 was Z+244-299bp. The kingdom's 2020s were at Z+403-394bp, around 20bp tighter than the equivalent point on Dubai's maturity curve.

One analyst said that Bahrain's bond prices were possibly being supported by a few large bids, which could be expected to cause noticeable moves in such an illiquid curve.

The Gulf sovereign was last in the market in November 2011 with a US$750m Reg S sukuk which priced via BNP Paribas, Citi and Standard Chartered. This deal emerged eight months after regional unrest caused a sovereign issue worth at least US$1bn to be halted in March 2011 before bank mandates were awarded. Bahrain is rated Baa1/BBB/BBB.

Bahrain's issuance plans would get a boost if it started receiving funds from the GCC development fund, say analysts. Four members of the Gulf Cooperation Council, regional powerhouses Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the UAE and Qatar, pledged last year to set up a fund worth more than US$20bn, to be divided between Bahrain and Oman. The original plan foresaw each of the smaller countries receiving cash injections worth around US$10bn, to support social and infrastructure spending. However, there has been no indication as yet that the funds have been released.

"Once the GCC development fund starts disbursing, that will be a key credit positive for Bahrain," said Raza Agha, analyst at RBS global banking and markets. "The political risk is still there but the background support from Saudi Arabia is strong and reduced nervousness around Iran is positive for Bahrain and Dubai."

(Reporting By Isla Binnie; editing by Alex Chambers)