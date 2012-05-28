LONDON, May 28(IFR) - Emerging market bankers say that
borrowers should start considering buybacks as a way to boost
their flagging bond prices, though few clients have bitten yet.
Most new issues have struggled in the secondary market in
the past few weeks as the eurozone crisis has intensified.
A scan of where recently issued Russian bonds, for example,
are trading show that many are down by at least two points from
their par re-offer prices, some though by much more. Sistema,
for instance, was trading last week at 96, Evraz at 97.5,
Promsvyazbank at 94.75 and Nomos Bank at about 94.
Bankers say one way to boost these prices could be cash
tenders and have started to pitch the idea to their clients. "It
would make sense," says one. "Just as borrowers should be
issuing when the market is in good shape, they should be buying
back debt when it is in bad shape to maximize the economic
impact of the company's balance sheet."
Another banker says the move could help revive the markets.
"For a borrower, which has seen the price of its bonds fall
from, say, par to 93 a buy back would support its curve and help
future access."
Others, though, are sceptical that borrowers will follow
through. "We've been pitching the idea but we're not getting
much traction with issuers either because they don't want to
spend the cash or are just not focused on the market," says one
capital markets official. "It doesn't seem to be resonating
strongly with issuers."
Another banker agrees: "Our DCM guys are showing it around
but no one has bitten yet. From an accounting treatment
perspective issuers can realize a capital gain and take out
expensive debt. But who's got a significant amount of cash to
plough into a tender, or if they do, not use it for other
purposes?"
However, one banker who argues that issuers should give
serious thought to buybacks doesn't think the cost would be too
great. "It doesn't need a lot of money to move bond prices given
how thin liquidity is in the secondary market," he said.
The banker, who covers CEEMEA, believes that almost any
non-sovereign borrower from the region that has issued bonds in
the past two months could be a candidate. He adds the exercise
could also take out investors that are weighing down on the
price of the bonds and reward core buyers.
But it's not clear how willing investors would be to cash in
their bonds, despite the weak backdrop. "On paper buybacks make
sense but these bonds have proven to be quite sticky," says one
London banker. "Retail investors are happy with the coupon they
are receiving, while institutional investors have been starved
of supply and have more cash than they know what to do with."
The most recent cash tender in emerging markets was
undertaken by Kazakh lender Bank CenterCredit earlier this
month, though the reason behind its transaction was more to do
with the bonds lack of liquidity than poor performance.
The bank took out 32% of its 8.625% notes due 2014 that had
USD450m outstanding. The deal offered a minimum price of 103 for
the bonds that were quoted beforehand at 102.50, with the final
purchase price set at 104.25.
This story first appeared in IFR Magazine (May 26 edition)
