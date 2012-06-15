LONDON, June 15 (IFR) - Bankers are urging clients in emerging Europe, Middle East and Africa to worry less about new issue spreads and focus more on historically low absolute yields as they try to tempt them back into the primary market.

While new issuance conditions have hardly been ideal in recent weeks, the primary market is not shut, as deals in other regions and sectors have shown. But with the exception of Poland, which priced a EUR1.5bn long 10-year bond on Monday, and the Slovak Republic, which issued in Swiss francs in late May, no CEEMEA borrower has issued bonds outside of the sukuk market since Gazprombank more than a month ago.

That's because of large movements in credit spreads, with some borrowers seeing their secondary curves move out by more than 100bp in late May/early June, though levels have tightened since. But bankers say that borrowers need to consider the bigger picture of all-in costs, which are at enticingly low levels.

"It's what I'm telling my clients," said one DCM official. With the US 10-year Treasury rate at 1.60% and the 30-year at 2.70%, there's never been a better time from a yield perspective for emerging market borrowers to issue debt.

The tight levels are reflected in the yields of several outstanding CEEMEA bonds. Qatar's 30-year 2042 note, for example, is trading at 4.90%, well inside its issuance yield of 5.75%.

Yet, for reasons that bankers can't fathom, many borrowers remain fixated about their credit spreads, especially corporates. "In my view corporates should be concerned about the overall cost of funding, not the spread to any given market, particularly corporates without huge diversified funding pools," says one banker. "They need to know how much the deal is actually going to cost the business. So if yields are at all-time lows they should be looking at funding."

He doesn't dismiss the importance of credit spreads, although wider spreads and lower nominal yields are two sides of the same coin. "Clearly the spread is important in that it plays a part in the overall cost but in the current market if swap rates go down then spreads are generally widening, and vice versa, so it's a bit of a moot point," he says.

"If an EM corporate is issuing in a foreign currency and swapping back to local then it may compare the spreads to the bank funding it uses (which will likely be floating). But, in general, they care, and should care, about the total cost," he adds.

Asia moans

The spread versus yield conundrum is not just isolated to emerging Europe. In Asia too, bankers have recently bemoaned how borrowers are putting issuance opportunities at risk to scrimp a few basis points on the new issue premium.

One pointed out that while new issue concessions and spreads have widened because of the turbulent backdrop, nominal yields are actually lower because of the rally in US Treasuries. All-in issuance levels are, therefore, even more compelling than they were when new issue premiums were tighter.

Bankers say volatile secondary market spreads are not going to disappear anytime soon, so issuers should just accept that reality. But that argument is falling on too many deaf ears.

(Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Julian Baker)