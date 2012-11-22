* Funding spree sees substantial rise in debt stock

* Bankers warn that spreads could widen

By Sudip Roy

LONDON, Nov 22 (IFR) - Russia's leading banks have increased their outstanding debt stock by more than a third this year through new issuance, throwing into question their ability to continue fundraising at the same rate next year.

The country's lenders have raised USD25.7bn this year in the international markets in US dollars, Singapore dollars, Swiss francs, renminbi and roubles, representing just under 20% of the CEEMEA region's total issuance.

VTB leads the way with USD6.87bn of bonds issued, according to IFR data, followed by Sberbank at USD6.23bn, Gazprombank at USD4bn, Russian Agricultural Bank at USD2.42bn and VEB at USD1.75bn.

That issuance spree has meant the total debt stock outstanding for those five state-owned lenders combined with that for the five most active bank issuers from the private sector - Alfa Bank, Home Credit and Finance Bank, Nomos, Promsvyazbank and Russian Standard Bank - is about USD60bn compared with USD37bn last year, according to Citigroup.

The five privately-owned banks have raised a combined total of US$4bn this year through bond and commercial paper issuance.

Some capital markets officials question how long Russian banks can continue to borrow at such a scale.

"It's what the Kazakh banks did and look what happened to them," said one banker in reference to the likes of BTA, Kazkommertsbank and Alliance Bank, which got hit harder than others during the financial crisis because of their debt burden.

"It does remain a concern," agreed another banker about the Russian lenders' growing dependence on funding in the international capital markets. "Up to this point, their issuance has been absorbed fairly well because of the technicals but when the music stops they need to be insulated against when the market doesn't allow a USD1bn deal every quarter."

Others are more sanguine. One syndicate official said that Sberbank, for example, is largely funded through its huge deposit base. Russia's biggest bank has about RUB9trn (USD286.8bn) of retail and corporate deposits and accounts, as of November 1. VTB, the country's second biggest bank, had RUB1.238trn of retail deposits as of June 30.

"From a credit perspective it still feels secure," he said regarding the amount of bond funding being undertaken by Russian lenders. "And from a liquidity perspective they issue on an opportunistic basis. So if the market is as hot next year as this, investors won't have to worry about their exposure and if it's not as hot, the banks won't issue as much."

One reason why issuance could be less in 2013 is because subordinated debt, which accounts for USD10.7bn of deal volumes this year, is likely to be less popular as Basel's proposed cut-off date for old-style Tier 2 instruments is January 1.

"Clearly we've had this rush through the door on the capital side," said a banker. "Once the deadline passes, the same dynamic won't be pushing these deals. So presumably the capital trade should slow down." That in itself might not be a good thing, however, as Russian banks remain under-capitalized.

As for their senior funding, bankers said Russia's lenders need to consider sources other than the dollar market. "Issuers understand they need to diversify their funding sources otherwise their spreads will suffer."