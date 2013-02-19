* Early-year struggles for EM bonds in contrast to last year
By Sudip Roy
LONDON, Feb 19 (IFR) - After one of their most successful
years in history in 2012, investors in emerging markets debt
have been quickly brought down to earth thanks to a 180 degree
turnaround in the performance of the asset class.
Data show that in January all emerging markets indices
performed poorly, and in some cases, negatively. JP Morgan's
EMBI Global index, which tracks hard currency assets, returned
-1.34%, while the CEMBI Broad, which tracks emerging markets
corporate debt, made a miserly 0.15% total return.
This is in stark contrast to last year when all EM indices
produced double-digit returns, with the EMBI Global returning
18.5% thanks largely to aggressive spread compression.
Some bankers have expressed concern that negative returns
could lead to outflows from EM bond funds. "This is the big
risk," said one, fearing that prices could start to tumble as
some investors panic, with the fall exacerbated by illiquid
secondary markets.
But while hard currency funds saw outflows in the week to
February 6, and the credit markets have experienced some rough
moments this year, that doomsday scenario is still a long way
off.
One reason is that the asset class is a much more mainstream
product than in the past when it was characterised by hot money
flows. "We've seen a change in the investor base," said Karen
Lam, client portfolio manager at JP Morgan Asset Management,
pointing out that pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign
wealth funds and even corporates are now important buyers.
"Emerging markets assets are now a core part of an
institutional investor's strategy," she added.
Moreover, data from EPFR Global show that despite the poor
start to the year, money continues to be assigned to
dollar-based funds, albeit at a slower pace than last year.
Inflows for the year up to the week ending February 13 were
USD1.9bn, according to EPFR Global, whose numbers, while
providing a valuable snapshot of investment trends, only capture
a small fraction of the activity actually taking place.
One banker said that anecdotally he had heard that one or
two of the bigger fund managers are even considering returning
cash to their end investors because the inflows are becoming
harder to deploy.
That thought remains very much the exception, rather than
the rule. Instead, most investors are marketing funds, trying to
entice further flows, while acknowledging that last year's
exceptional performance was probably a one-off.
"Whoever made double-digit returns in 2012 knew it was a
vintage year - you're not supposed to make equity-like returns
in fixed income over a sustained period of time," said Sergio
Trigo Paz, head of emerging markets fixed income at BlackRock,
which has USD3.5bn of assets actively invested in emerging
markets debt.
Off guard
Still, with the market more volatile than at any time since
the first half of last year, investors are having to work harder
to generate returns. A drop in US Treasuries, which has seen
10-year yields jump nearly 20bp since the start of the year to
around the 2% mark, appears to have caught some fund managers
off guard.
In a monthly performance note to its clients, hedge fund
Finisterre wrote: "The theme of was the 'Great
Rotation', something we have been highlighting recently;
equities are bought on dips as the inflow story continues, and
the USD Fixed Income markets lose their appeal as volatility
rises and negative month-on-month performance sends
performance-chasing retail investors looking for other assets."
"This is happening more quickly than we had anticipated and
emerging assets clearly suffered from a change in old market
paradigms."
Finisterre's sovereign debt fund made a negative total
return of -0.50% in January, net of fees. In contrast, its
credit fund made a return of 2.86% last month, significantly
outperforming both the EMBI and the CEMBI.
The key for any investor in this environment is to be
flexible and consider what strategies may still generate alpha.
Trigo Paz believed that relative to other asset classes, EM
debt still offers value. "It provides higher carry and more
diversified opportunities and many different asset sources, for
example local markets."
He reckoned that local markets will reap 8-10% total returns
this year, compared with about 5% from the hard currency
corporate sector, with hard currency sovereign debt likely to be
the laggard performer.
Indeed, one of the big trends of this year has been the flow
of money into local currency funds - USD6.3bn, according to
figures from EPFR. Those flows, in turn, are fuelling a surge in
local currency supply, such as in the Eurorouble market, where
issuance volumes of Rbs96bn (USD3.18bn), already outstrip last
year's level.
Never again
Another area that investors are more closely looking at is
high yield, but that, of course, comes with risks. "As duration
becomes a dirty word the only way of finding yield is by
lowering credit quality or increasing leverage. This is what
happened before and, at the end of that cycle, it all ended in
tears for most investors, with promises of 'never again'," said
Finisterre, which has USD1.55bn of assets under management.
"But following loose monetary policies the hunt for yield is
on and one should never underestimate how quickly investors can
forget past mistakes."
But with fewer banks dealing in the secondary market or
willing to hold as much inventory as before - because of
stricter capital regulations - liquidity is at a premium. "Any
exit from high yield could be a train-wreck, the timing of which
is very much dependent on the potential for a prolonged US stock
market rally that could have further to go," said Finisterre.
Still, other fund managers are confident that even if the
emerging markets debt asset class fails to repeat the success of
last year, 2013 should turn out to be a good year. "Retail and
institutional investors continue to search for yield. The
backdrop is still supportive for emerging markets debt," said
Lam.
